Regulus drills 0.51% CuEq over 286.8 metres at AntaKori, Peru

Regulus Resources Inc. [REG-TSXV; RGLSF-OTCQX; LCY-Lima] reported results from drill hole AK-22-047 from the 100%-owned AntaKori copper-gold project in Peru. The goal of this drill hole was to test the continuity of skarn mineralization intercepted in holes to the east and west.

The hole was drilled entirely on Colquirrumi claims, where the company has the right to earn up to a 70% interest by completing 7,500 metres of drilling. Hole AK-22-047 successfully intercepted skarn mineralization and contributed 816.70 metres of drilling meterage towards the Colquirrumi earn-in agreement.

Highlights included 33.13 metres of 0.64 g/t gold and 13.14 g/t silver from 162.20 metres, including 8.43 metres of 2.15 g/t gold and 17.72 g/t silver from 186.90 metres; 54.50 metres of 0.30% CuEq (Copper Equivalent) from 224.35 metres; 286.80 metres of 0.51% CuEq from 383.80 metres, including 137.75 metres of 0.71% CuEq from 464.35 metres and 21.23 metres of 0.71% CuEq from 623.37 metres.

Total meterage of reported holes on Colquirrumi claims currently stands at 4,486.40 metres and excludes AK-22-50 which is complete, but assays are pending, and AK-21-051 which is currently active.

John Black, CEO, said: “Hole 47 was designed to test the continuity of skarn mineralization previously intercepted in holes to the east and west. As well, it adds to the meterage drilled on the Colquirrumi claims which are contiguous with our existing 100%-owned claims at AntaKori, and where we can earn up to a 70% interest by completing a total of 7,500 metres of drilling. Hole 47 also fills in a gap in our completed drilling, which will be important when we transition to a resource update on the AntaKori project. The skarn mineralization encountered in Hole 47 was largely as expected and in line with the drilling completed around it. Our current drilling campaign is progressing well with two rigs turning and we look forward to reporting additional results over the upcoming months.”

The AntaKori project currently hosts Indicated Resources of 250 million tonnes grading 0.48% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and Inferred Resources of 267 million tonnes grading 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (independent technical report prepared by AMEC Foster Wheeler (Peru) S.A. Mineralization remains open in most directions.





