Relevant Gold set to drill Apex Zone at Wyoming project

Relevant Gold Corp. [RGC-TSXV, RGCCF-OTCQB] CEO Rob Bergmann said the company is poised for a transformative year in 2025 as it begins to focus on drilling its most compelling targets, including the Apex Zone at its Bradley Peak project in Wyoming.

The move comes after Relevant strengthened its shareholder base last year by attracting a strategic investment by Kinross Gold Corp. (K-TSX, KGC-NYSE), which purchased a partially diluted 9.9% interest in the company.

Relevant said it plans to launch a 5,000-metre drill program at the Apex zone at Bradley Peak to test the structure architecture, alteration profile and high-grade gold, copper and zinc mineralization below the surface. “Apex came into focus as the primary target for our 2025 drilling campaign thanks to significant positive technical results generated through systematic 2024 exploration,’’ the company said.

In 2024, Relevant mobilized field crews in June and July to conduct a detailed geologic mapping and rock sampling program at its 4,391-hectare Bradley Peak Gold Camp, located in the Seminoe Mountains, Wyoming. Project goals included defining drill targets within the three previously identified Apex, Kortes and Deserted Treasure Zones, complemented by systematic exploration across the property where little or no data existed. Three new exploration target areas were discovered: Lost Mine, Olmeh and East Limb, all lying along previously unmapped shear zones hosting complex quartz/carbonate vein arrays.

In a press release in September, 2024, the company said final results from its 2024 geologic mapping and rock chip sampling program at Bradley Peak demonstrate widespread high-grade gold and copper mineralization, which refine three previously identified and reveal three new, high potential exploration targets. The company said the best results came from the Apex Zone, which is marked by a high-grade gold and copper from multiple 2-6.0 metre plus vein exposures within a more than 200-metre-wide structural zone traceable for over 2.5 kilometres. Highlights include 46.8 g/t gold, 7.8% copper and 2.0% zinc. Multiple drill targets have been identified along Apex, which are being permitted for drilling next season, the company said in the September news release.

“These stellar ounce-plus gold results from the Apex Zone indicate that a great opportunity is unfolding at Bradley Peak. Apex lies right at the centre of a 100 square kilometre Abitibi-style fold hinge revealed by a detailed 2023 government-funded regional airborne geophysical survey flown over a 200 kilometre long Archean share zone that cuts across central Wyoming,” said Bergmann. “This belt-scale shear is what drew us to the region in the first place because it cuts the same kind of altered and well-mineralized greenstone rocks we see in very large Abitibi-syle gold systems,’’ he said. “Our work shows that Apex is complemented by five additional high-potential shear zones, three of which are new, giving us multiple targets for drilling and detailed field work next season.’’

Relevant shares were unchanged at 25 cents, Friday, and trade in a 52-week range of 41 cents and 15.5 cents.

