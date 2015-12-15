Renegade Gold expands Red Lake land package with acquisition of BobJo and Keystone properties, Ontario

Share this article

Renegade Gold Inc. [TSXV: RAGE; OTCQB: TGLDF; FSE: 070] has entered into a purchase agreement dated October 2, 2025 to acquire the BobJo property, covering 65 ha of nine patented claims, and an option agreement dated October 2, 2025 to acquire the Keystone property, covering 4,320 ha of 212 unpatented single-cell claims, in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario. With the addition of these properties, Renegade’s consolidated land position in Red Lake now totals approximately 94,000 ha, one of the largest exploration portfolios in the district.

The BobJo property will be advanced as part of the company’s Confederation Project, while the Keystone property expands Renegade’s contiguous holdings between Red Lake Main, Gullrock, and Confederation properties, further strengthening the Company’s position across both the Red Lake and Confederation greenstone belts.

Devin Pickell, President and CEO of Renegade, commented, “The Keystone property represents a strategic stretch of the Confederation unit that connects our core Red Lake land with our vast Confederation Belt holdings. This 15 km corridor begins near Red Lake at the Balmer-Confederation contact and extends eastward along highly favorable structural targets and mafic-felsic contacts which are key to recent Red Lake discoveries. The Keystone Property provides an excellent bridge between Red Lake and the Birch-Uchi Confederation belt while also allowing for more efficient claim management.

“The addition of BobJo comes at an exciting time as we renew our focus on building a strong pipeline of exploration targets within the Confederation Project. This property lies fully inside of our existing land position, and the historical presence of high-grade gold mineralization is extremely encouraging. We look forward to solidifying our exploration models and advancing new drill targets in this area.”

The BobJo Property consists of nine patented mining claims covering approximately 65 ha within the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt, east of Red Lake. The property is contiguous with Renegade’s Confederation Project, providing a strategic addition to the Company’s consolidated land position in the district.

The surrounding area has a long history of production from both base metal and gold deposits including: the South Bay Mine, which produced 1.5 million tonnes at 1.8% copper, 11.06% zinc and 73 g/t silver over its 13-year mine life. The Grassett, Uchi, Hanalda and Jalda Mines also reported combined production output of 757,000 tonnes at 5.14 g/t gold, with the Grasset Mine alone producing 78,000 tonnes at 7.54 g/t gold.

Exploration at BobJo dates back to the 1920s, when a shaft and small-scale mining activity were developed. Modern exploration includes a 2007 drilling program comprising 28 holes totalling 5,700 metres, which returned multiple high-grade intercepts such as 6.53 g/t Au over 8.3 metres (BJ07-01), 123.6 g/t Au over 2.1 metres (BJ07-14) and 20.8 g/t Au over 1.1 metres and 29.0 g/t Au over 0.3 metres (BJ07-06).

The Keystone Property consists of 212 unpatented single-cell mining claims covering approximately 4,320 ha. The property is strategically located between Renegade’s Red Lake Main, Gullrock, and Confederation properties and is contiguous with the company’s existing land holdings, consolidating a district-scale land package across the Red Lake and Confederation greenstone belts.

Keystone is underlain by felsic volcanic and intrusive rocks of the Confederation assemblage and is considered prospective ground for volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) and orogenic gold deposits.

Under terms of the BobJo agreement, the company must issue to the vendor 750,000 post-consolidation common shares within five business days of receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval of the BobJo agreement.

Under terms of the Keystone agreement, the company has the option to acquire the Keystone property by issuing a total of 3,000,000 post-consolidated common shares and paying $150,000 in cash to the optionor as follows: issue 1,500,000 post-consolidation common shares within five business days of receipt of TSXV approval of the Keystone agreement; and by the first anniversary of TSXV approval, issue an additional 1,500,000 post-Consolidation common shares and pay $150,000 in cash.

The optionor will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty, half of which can be purchased by the company for the payment of $500,000.

Completion of the transactions under the BobJo agreement and the Keystone agreement remain subject to TSXV approval. No finders’ fees are payable.

The Board of Directors of the company has recommended and authorized a consolidation of the company’s outstanding common shares on the basis of three pre-consolidation common shares for one post-consolidation common share. The consolidation remains subject to TSXV approval.

Renegade Gold is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts.

