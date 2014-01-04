Reunion Gold drills 1.58 g/t gold over 77.2 metres at Oko West, Guyana

Share this article

Reunion Gold Corp. [RGD-TSXV; RGDFF-OTCQB] has provided an update on additional high-grade intercepts from its Oko West project, Guyana, including two holes that significantly expand the high-grade mineralized envelope below known mineralized zones.

The Oko West Project comprises a Prospecting License with an area of 10,880 acres. Reunion entered into agreements entitling it to conduct exploration work and acquire a 100% interest in the project area from local entrepreneurs.

​In the past few months, the company has focused on infill drilling to a spacing required for resource estimation, expansion of the known mineralized footprint both at depth and along strike, and continued exploration work to the south of the Kairuni zone on blocks 5 and 6.

Drill results continue to expand the known mineralization footprint at depth, expanding on previous resource definition drilling coverage and expanding higher grade zones north of exploration block 4 and below block 1

Of particular note, Hole D22-159 returned 1.58 g/t gold over 77.20 metres, demonstrating the continuation of mineralization between the prior resource definition drilling coverage and the deep hole D22-112

Hole D22-167 returned 2.23 g/t gold over 52.4 metres, delivering high-grade mineralization in the north of Block 4. Hole D22-164 returned 4.58 g/t gold over 22.45 metres, 3.19 g/t gold over 4.00 metres and 6.70 g/t gold over 4.20 metres, further extending the mineralized envelope below the northern extent of block 4 and into block 1.

Holes D22-159, 167 and 164, which were part of the expansion program, successfully demonstrated continued high-grade gold mineralization both beneath existing drilling in block 4 and to the north at depth below block 1.

Hole D22-159, located in the middle of block 4, demonstrates the continuation of high-grade mineralization 100 metres below previously released resource definition drill coverage and above the deep hole, D22-112, with an intercept of 1.58 g/t gold over 77.2 mettres, including numerous high-grade intervals such as 3.08 g/t gold over 12.70 metres and 3.20 g/t gold over 9.50 metres.

Holes D22-167 and 164 were drilled below the northern portion of block 4 and the start of block 1, respectively. These holes expand the footprint of high-grade mineralization into previously undefined zones at depth. Hole D22-167 reported an intercept of 2.23 g/t gold over 52.4 metres, including high-grade intervals such as 4.20 g/t gold over 8.40 metres. Hole D22-164 intercepted 4.58 g/t gold over 22.45 metres, in addition to two notable intervals of 3.19 g/t gold over 4.00 metres and 6.70 g/t gold over 4.20 metres.

Additional highlighted holes reported below are part of the resource definition drilling program that has been undertaken in preparation for a maiden resource estimate. The results continue to illustrate the strong continuity of both grades and widths within the high-grade mineralized envelope.

D22-144 returned 3.54 g/t gold over 51.00 metres; D22-147 returned 1.75 g/t gold over 86.30 metres; D22-150 returned 1.45 g/t gold over 109.50 metres; D22-152 returned 2.43 g/t gold over 70.80 metres; D22-155 returned 1.75 g/t gold over 119.95 metres; D22-161 returned 1.95 g/t gold over 129.70 metres and D22-162 returned 3.07 g/t gold over 51.00 metres.

Justin van der Toorn, VP Exploration, stated “As we shift from the infill program that will lead to a high confidence resource estimate down the road, we are seeing our deeper drill holes continuing to intersect significant high-grade mineralization. This, in turn, is guiding our focus of further resource definition drilling coverage that allows us to grow the size of the mineralized zones with systematic step-outs.”

Environment baseline studies: Environmental Resource Management completed the planned environmental baseline work comprising the dry-season survey of fauna and sampling surface and ground waters in October. Surface waters from local streams were also sampled for environmental DNA (eDNA) analysis to map aquatic fauna biodiversity using technology developed by

Metallurgical studies: A variability test work program is underway with approximately four hundred samples submitted for bottle roll testing at Actlabs, Guyana.

The company contracted Instream Energy Systems, a Canadian group specialized in electrical “run of river” power generation with hydrokinetic technology, to conduct a pre-feasibility study to investigate its use for the project.

Reunion Gold has 990.5 million issued and outstanding common shares.

