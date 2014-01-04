Reunion Gold drills 3.13 g/t gold over 120.7 metres at Oko West, Guyana

Share this article

Reunion Gold Corp. [RGD-TSXV; RGDFF-OTCQX] reported additional results from its resource definition drill program at the 100%-owned Oko West project, Guyana. This release reports significant intervals from 34 new diamond drill holes (15,518 metres) completed in blocks 1, 4, 5 and 6 that will form part of the upcoming mineral resource estimation (MRE).

Results continue to confirm broad intercepts of gold mineralization while also intersecting high-grade intervals at depth and within Block 4. These broad intercepts are highlighted by hole D-254 intercepting 120.7 metres at 3.13 g/t gold, hole D-259 intersecting 52.7 metres at 4.55 g/t gold and hole D-271 intersecting 114.5 metres at 2.02 g/t gold. Refer to original press release for complete drill results..

In addition to ensuring sufficient drill density for the upcoming MRE, the drill program has also targeted high-grade zones within the overall and wider mineralized envelope, as demonstrated by the higher-grade included intervals reported in the table entitled “Significant intervals,” using a 1.5 g/t gold cut-off. Such higher-grade intervals and zones continue to be targeted by the company in view of a possible underground mining scenario. Note that holes D-200 and D-203 (previously reported) intercepted gold mineralization to a depth of approximately 1,000 metres below surface.

Phase 1 of the Scout Geochem drill program at the Bryan zone to the west of the project area is largely complete and has been successful in outlining three main areas of anomalous gold identified through saprolite sampling, which will require further follow-up. This follow-up program will initially include infill scout drilling and ground geophysics, followed by conventional RC (reverse circulation) drill testing at both the High Road and North Drive targets.

Alongside the shallow Scout RC drilling program previously announced, the company has also commenced wider-spaced conventional RC drilling in selected areas within the Bryan zone. Of the initial five holes completed, R-1006 was drilled to a depth of 100 metres (beneath a Scout RC saprolite sample of 66 parts per billion (ppb) Au) and intersected 17 metres at 1.71 g/t gold from 14 metres depth, including five metres at 4.08 g/t gold. Further work in this area is also being planned.

Rick Howes, president, CEO and director, commented: “Activities at Oko West continue in full swing, with a combined focus on delivering a maiden resource estimate on the Kairuni zone, while simultaneously delivering promising new exploration results from other areas within the project. The results from recent diamond drilling are especially important to highlight and continue to show continuity of high-grade mineralized zones at depth. For example, the 47 high-grade intersects from blocks 1 and 4 (from 20 holes) reported a weighted average grade of 5.05 g/t gold, with an estimated average true thickness of 6.7 metres.

“We are also very excited to report that after just 22 months of drilling at Oko West, we intend to announce our maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) on June 13 after the close of markets, and will be hosting a conference call on June 14 to provide additional information on this MRE announcement.”

The company is also continuing with additional study activities required to deliver a preliminary economic study (PEA) by year-end, which will be based on the MRE. Continuing studies include the second phase of an environmental baseline study, as well as metallurgical testing program designed to support the PEA. The main aim of the program is to evaluate the metallurgical response of the main ore types in the deposit and develop a preliminary flowsheet design that optimizes gold recovery.

Reunion Gold is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In 2021, the company made a new gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana, where, to date, it has outlined continuous gold mineralization at the Kairuni zone over 2,000 metres of strike and to a depth of 600 metres. The mineralization appears to be open-pit amenable with a strong grade profile. In addition to Kairuni, there are several additional priority exploration targets on the Oko West project area that the company is exploring.

Share this article