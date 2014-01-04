Reunion Gold drills 5.59 g/t gold over 109.7 metres at Oko West, Guyana

Share this article

Reunion Gold Corp. [RGD-TSXV; RGDFF-OTCQX] released additional drill results from its 100%-owned Oko West project in Guyana, including from an additional 25 diamond drill holes (totalling 11,969 metres) at the Kairuni zone.

Highlights include 109.7 metres of 5.59 g/t gold in hole D-243, including 42.0 metres of 13.26 g/t gold at a 1.5 g/t gold cut-off; and 65.4 metres of 4.13 g/t gold in hole D-213, including high-grade intervals of 26.7 metres of 5.13 g/t gold and 6.3 metres of 18.14 g/t gold at a 1.5 g/t gold cut-off.

The higher-grade zones found in holes D-243, D-213 and D-234, amongst other holes previously reported, represent other examples of higher-grade, structurally controlled, mineralized shoots found within block 4. In addition, holes D-234 and D-225 continued to demonstrate the depth potential of the system at and beyond a 600-metre depth, with hole D-234 reporting 66.0 metres of 2.52 g/t gold and also including a high-grade interval of 18.5 metres of 5.16 g/t gold and 11.9 metres of 2.60 g/t gold, while hole D-225 reported 52.3 metres of 1.15 g/t gold, including 8.5 metres of 2.54 g/t gold.

Hole D-224 intersected 67.6 metres of 1.51 g/t gold, including 16.7 metres of 3.04 g/t gold, and along with D-225, demonstrates the strong continuity of both grades and widths within and along the northern edges of block 4. Drilling on blocks 5, 6 and 7, to the south of block 4, and block 1 to the north, continues to expand the mineralized envelope in those areas, both along strike and to depth.

These results are part of an approximately 30,000-metre drill program, which was initiated at the start of 2023 and is expected to be completed in early May. The program is designed in support of the release of a maiden resource estimate by midyear 2023. The company anticipates that drilling will continue on the Kairuni zone after the resource cut-off date with the objective of continuing to expand the mineralization both at depth and along strike.

Rick Howes, president and CEO, commented: “We are advancing our Oko West project along two tracks. The first is to advance the exploration programs outside of the Kairuni zone, aimed at outlining and discovering additional gold mineralization within our prospecting licence. On this front, I am very excited by the results from the initial Scout RC Geochem drill program that is defining new targets west of our Kairuni zone.

“The second track is continuing to advance the Kairuni zone along the path to development as quickly as possible. We are currently on schedule to announce our maiden resource estimate by the middle of the year, to be followed by the commencement of a PEA with targeted completion by year-end 2023. We have strengthened our team with the addition of Keith Boyle to our senior leadership team as our dedicated study manager. Keith will be managing the engineering the project development services to be completed under the previously announced agreement with G Mining Services.”

In addition to the resource definition drilling at Oko West, the company expanded its exploration program to the three targets outside of the Kairuni zone and in other areas of the prospecting licence (PL). This includes commencement of a Scout RC Geochem program (SRCGP) in the western areas of the PL, which represent a potential source area for historical alluvial gold mining that lies downstream.

The SRCGP was designed to address this by drilling 10- to 20-metre-deep reverse circulation holes to penetrate this leached cover material and sample the saprolite beneath. The SRCGP drilling is 90% completed, and results have been received from approximately 30% of the planned program. It appears from the initial results that the SRCGP is proving to be an effective tool in helping to identify areas of anomalous gold and therefore define additional drill targets on the project. Initial results from 199 shallow Scout RC holes (on average 12-metre depth) already demonstrate new target areas for planned follow-up. This follow-up program is expected to commence by the end of the second quarter, using a combination of deeper RC and diamond drill holes.

Reunion Gold has commenced a detailed ground magnetics survey over the Kairuni zone, to be followed up with a ground-based very-low-frequency survey. The program will then be extended south over the Takutu zone that represents the southern 4 km of the sheared granitoid/volcanic contact and to the Carol zone target immediately adjacent to and west of the Kairuni zone. The program should help to identify the location of the favourable stratigraphic horizons and structures, in which the company intends to proceed with a follow-up drilling program in the second half of the year.

