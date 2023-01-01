Reunion Gold drills 7.26 g/t gold over 33 metres at Oko West, Guyana

Share this article

Reunion Gold Corp. [TSXV-RGD; OTCQX-RGDFF] reported additional drill results from its Oko West project, Guyana, and has provided an update on the Oko West development studies.

Highlights from the resource expansion drilling program beneath the June 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) pit shell between approx. 500 metres to 1,000 metres include holes D-336 that intersected 33.0 metres of 7.26 g/t gold; D-346A-W1 intersected 13.0 metres of 8.41 g/t gold and 12.3 metres of 10.36 g/t gold; and D-347-W2 intersected 17.4 metres of 4.92 g/t gold and 13.4 metres of 5.09 g/t gold (all reported using a 1.5 g/t cutoff grade).

Highlights from resource conversion drilling above approx. 500 metres include holes D-343 that intersected 110.6 metres of 2.77 g/t gold; D-340 intersectied 105.1 metres of 2.15 g/t gold; and D-342-W1 intersected 88.7 metres of 2.45 g/t gold (all reported using a 0.3 g/t cutoff grade).

Resource expansion drilling at depth below the MRE pit continues to indicate that the high-grade zone identified within the MRE in block 4 continues to a depth of at least 1000 meters.

Rick Howes, President and CEO, stated: “We are pleased with the results of the deep drill program which continues to indicate that the high-grade zone that was identified within the MRE in Block 4, continues to a depth of at least 1,000 metres and is open below that. We expect this resource expansion drill program to be completed early in 2024 and those results will be included in the resource. The resource will include both an updated pit constrained resource in the area above 500 metres and an initial resource in the area down to a 1,000-metre depth. We remain on track to release a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in Q2/24, which will include this resource update and investigate the potential for a combined open pit and underground mining operation. We also continue to explore other areas of the Oko West prospecting license for potential satellite deposits.”

The latest results from the deep drilling resource expansion program (below the MRE pit shell on Block 4) between approx. 500 to 1,000 metres depths are reported herein. Highlights of this drilling include hole D-336 that intersected 33 metres of 7.26 g/t gold to a depth of approx. 805 metres, within a broader interval of 78.2 metres of 3.45 g/t gold; Hole D-346A-W1 intersected 13.0 metres of 8.41 g/t gold and 12.3 metres of 10.36 g/t gold to a depth of approx. 820 metres, within a broader interval of 82.6 metres of 3.7 g/t gold; Hole D-342-W1 intersected 4.6 metres of 9.58 g/t gold and 9.5 metres of 5.61 g/t gold to a depth of approx. 660 metres within a broader interval of 88.7 metres of 2.45 g/t gold and Hole D347-W2, that intersected 17.4 metres of 4.92 g/t gold and 13.4 metres of 5.09 g/t gold to a depth of approx. 1,029 metres within a broader interval of 68.7 metres of 2.80 g/t gold. The high-grade results reported above are calculated using a 1.5 g/t gold cut-off while the broader intervals reported were calculated using a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off.

Results from the resource conversion drill program (within the MRE pit shell above approx. 500 metres) continue to demonstrate the strong level of continuity and consistency of the Oko West deposit. Drilling for this program is expected to be completed shortly and the results will be included in the planned resource update in Q2/2024.

Highlights from the resource conversion drilling include Hole D-343 intersecting 110.6 metres of 2.77 g/t gold; Hole D-340 intersecting 105.1 metres of 2.15 g/t gold; Hole D-335 intersecting 121.6 metres of 1.59 g/t gold; and Hole D-339 intersecting 46.0 metres of 3.10 g/t gold. These results are reported using a 0.3 g/t gold cut-off grade.

The company continues drilling in the western portion of the Oko West Prospecting License.

Reunion continues to advance several development related initiatives including advancing the environmental and social baseline studies and permitting. Reunion Gold has completed the required fieldwork for the second phase of baseline studies. The company submitted its application to the Environmental Protection Agency, the beginning of the process to obtain an Environmental Permit for Oko West.

In early 2021, Reunion announced a new greenfield gold discovery at the Kairuni zone on its Oko West project and in June 2023, the company announced an initial Mineral Resource Estimate containing 2.475 Moz of gold in Indicated resources grading 1.84 g/t gold and 1.762 Moz of gold in Inferred resources grading at 2.02 g/t gold.

