Reyna Silver and Reyna Gold drilling at Gryphon Summit Project, Nevada

Reyna Silver Corp. [TSXV-RSLV; OTCQX-RSNVF; FRA-4ZC] and Reyna Gold [TSXV-REYG; OTCQB-REYGF] reported the drill is turning on the first ever Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) targets at the Gryphon Summit Project, the start of a 3,000-metre program, weather permitting, in Nevada, USA.

Reyna Silver and Reyna Gold are earning into a 70% interest in the project from Golden Gryphon USA Inc. Targeting within the recently consolidated 12,058-hectare Gold, Silver and Critical Metals project includes identifying the level of oxidation, major potentially mineralized structures and fundamental ore-system exploration vectors.

“It’s awesome to have the drill turning at the first ever CRD target at Gryphon!” said Jorge Carrillo, Senior Project Geologist for Reyna Silver. “It’s amazing to mature into a position of responsibility on a project of this magnitude alongside this exploration team’s depth of experience in CRDs and major discoveries in district-scale plays. Seeing my mentors equally excited… we all can’t wait to see what Gryphon has to offer!”

The Main 2024 Program Target Areas:

Union: Reyna’s recent acquisition of these patented claims makes drilling this CRD target possible for the first time. Historically, silver, lead and zinc mineralization was mined to the base of oxidation, leaving the deeper sulfides untouched, and now the drill rig is turning in that direction.

007 Zone: Reyna Silver’s technical team’s reinterpretation of the structures bearing 20 to 25 g/t gold generated a new target building upon previous explorers’ most successful hole GG22-007, which cut 2.9 metres of 5.5 g/t gold.

Sadler: These patented claims and surrounding area contain numerous breccias and veins carrying high-grade copper (1% to 11.6% Cu) and silver (120 to 1322 g/t Ag). The technical team continues to work on refining and defining the numerous other targets within Gryphon.

Reyna Silver focuses on exploring for high-grade, district-scale silver deposits in Mexico and the United States. In Nevada, the company has an option to acquire 70% of the 12,058-hectare Gryphon Summit Project in a 50/50 partnership with Reyna Gold Corp. The Gryphon Project shows features indicating uniquely superimposed/overprinted Silver-Lead-Zinc-Copper Carbonate Replacement (CRD), Carlin Gold and Critical Metals mineralization.

Also in Nevada, the company is advancing its option to acquire 100% of the Medicine Springs Project where the Company is exploring a potentially significant Silver-Lead-Zinc-Copper CRD-skarn-Porphyry system.

The company’s Mexican assets are 100%-owned and include the Guigui Project and Batopilas Project, both located in Chihuahua State. The Guigui Project covers the interpreted source area for the Santa Eulalia Carbonate Replacement Deposit District and Batopilas covers most of Mexico’s historically highest-grade silver system.

Reyna Gold is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration. Reyna Gold has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold in Mexico, and a joint option with Reyna Silver to acquire the 10,300-hectare combined Carlin-style and CRD Gryphon Summit Project in Eureka Co., Nevada, USA.

