Reyna Silver closes acquisition by Torex Gold

Reyna Silver Corp. [TSXV: RSLV; OTCQB: RSNVF; FRA:4ZC] has completed the previously announced plan of arrangement with Torex Gold Resources Inc. [TSX: TXG], under which Torex acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Reyna Silver by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement.

The transaction was approved at the special meeting of securityholders of Reyna on August 11, 2025 and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on August 15, 2025.

Under the transaction, holders of shares (other than Torex) received cash consideration of CDN$0.13 per share. Each option of the company outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the transaction automatically vested and was transferred to the company and immediately cancelled in exchange for a cash payment equal to the amount, if any, by which the consideration exceeds the exercise price of such option.

In addition, each restricted share unit of the company outstanding immediately prior to the effective time automatically vested and was transferred to the company and immediately cancelled in exchange for a cash payment equal to the consideration, and each warrant of the company outstanding immediately prior to the effective time was transferred to the company and immediately cancelled in exchange for a cash payment equal to the amount, if any, by which the consideration exceeds the exercise price of such warrant.

The shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB at the close of trading on August 21, 2025, and the company intends to submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to cease to be a reporting issuer and to terminate its public reporting obligations.

