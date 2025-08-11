Reyna Silver closes acquisition by Torex Gold

17 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Reyna Silver Corp. [TSXV: RSLV; OTCQB: RSNVF; FRA:4ZC] has completed the previously announced plan of arrangement with Torex Gold Resources Inc. [TSX: TXG], under which Torex acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Reyna Silver by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement.

The transaction was approved at the special meeting of securityholders of Reyna on August 11, 2025 and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on August 15, 2025.

Under the transaction, holders of shares (other than Torex) received cash consideration of CDN$0.13 per share. Each option of the company outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the transaction automatically vested and was transferred to the company and immediately cancelled in exchange for a cash payment equal to the amount, if any, by which the consideration exceeds the exercise price of such option.

In addition, each restricted share unit of the company outstanding immediately prior to the effective time automatically vested and was transferred to the company and immediately cancelled in exchange for a cash payment equal to the consideration, and each warrant of the company outstanding immediately prior to the effective time was transferred to the company and immediately cancelled in exchange for a cash payment equal to the amount, if any, by which the consideration exceeds the exercise price of such warrant.

The shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB at the close of trading on August 21, 2025, and the company intends to submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to cease to be a reporting issuer and to terminate its public reporting obligations.


Share this article

More Stories

Benz Mining shares active on latest drilling news

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Founders shares rally after B2 Gold increases stake

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Phenom Resources discovers new zone at Dobbin gold project, Nevada

20 hours ago Staff Writer

Maritime Resources drills 26.1 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at Hammerdown Project, Newfoundland

21 hours ago Staff Writer

Laurion Mineral drills 9.16 g/t gold over 0.8 metres at Ishkoday Project, Ontario

22 hours ago Staff Writer

Purepoint Uranium raising $6 million from upsized financing

2 days ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Benz Mining shares active on latest drilling news

16 hours ago Staff Writer

Reyna Silver closes acquisition by Torex Gold

17 hours ago Staff Writer

Founders shares rally after B2 Gold increases stake

18 hours ago Staff Writer

Phenom Resources discovers new zone at Dobbin gold project, Nevada

20 hours ago Staff Writer

Maritime Resources drills 26.1 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at Hammerdown Project, Newfoundland

21 hours ago Staff Writer
×