Reyna Silver drilling Medicine Springs, Nevada

Reyna Silver Corp. [RSLV-TSXV; RSNVF-OTCQX; 4ZC-FSE] is drilling at its 6,561-hectare, 100%-optioned Medicine Springs project in Elko County, Nevada. The planned 3,000-metre campaign builds on the 2022 reconnaissance drilling program, which found high-grade distal-style mineralization in a thick carbonate host rock package – important indicators of a significant carbonate replacement deposit (CRD).

The 2023 drilling program focuses on the structural framework of Medicine Springs, including the relationship between the prominent northeast-trending jasperoid-hosting structures and recently recognized north-south-trending alteration-controlling structures to identify the dominant mineralization pathways; testing and ground truthing the recently completed magnetotelluric geophysical survey in the underexplored zone south of the historic Golden Pipe workings; and following near-surface oxidized mineralization to locate primary sulphides.

The initial key areas of interest will be the southern Golden Pipe corridor, Silver King, Silver Butte, Pediment and North zone. Further drill targets may emerge from continuing geophysical interpretation and drill results.

“We are excited to start drilling again at Medicine Springs to follow the high-grade mineralization we cut last year into what we now know is an extensive host rock package. Those results validated Medicine Springs is a Reyna Silver quality project, so we renegotiation our option to let us earn into 100% and added over 210 additional claims, which is over 1,700 hectares,” said Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO. “As part of our disciplined ore systems approach to the project, since last year, we’ve run more geophysics, mapping and sampling to help us define high-potential drill targets … now let’s see what’s there.”

