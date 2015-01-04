Reyna Silver drills 218 g/t silver over 30 metres at Batopilas, Mexico

Share this article

Reyna Silver Corp. [RSLV-TSXV; RSNVF-OTCQX; 4ZC-FSE] reported multiple, near-surface, high-grade, native silver-bearing intercepts in three of the initial holes of its 2023 Batopilas drilling campaign, Mexico. Intercepts include Reyna Silver’s widest to date (BA23-58: nine metres of 616 g/t silver within 30 metres of 218 g/t Ag) and the discovery of a new, blind native silver vein reporting 6,440 g/t silver across 0.2 metres (BA23-57).

The holes were drilled in the historic silver zone on the district’s west side. Following the end of the rainy season, drilling is expected to resume in both this area and the recently discovered gold-silver zone on the district’s east side.

The targets reported here resulted from a year-long systematic geological re-evaluation of the district, including mapping, sampling, and structural and geophysical studies triggered by Reyna’s 2022 discovery of significant gold. Gold was previously unknown at Batopilas, famous as Mexico’s richest native silver district, historically producing over 300 million ounces (Moz) of silver with an average grade of 1,500 g/t silver.

Highlights from the initial 2023 Batopilas drilling: Hole BA23-58 cut nine metres of 616 g/t silver within an overall structure of 30-metre width running 218 g/t silver, including 1.4 metres of 1,405 g/t silver.

Hole BA23-57 hit a new native silver vein grading 6,440 g/t silver across 0.2 metres in a blind structure between the historically important Escritorio and Todos Los Santos veins. There were also multiple additional intercepts on the way to the new vein. Hole BA23-60 cut 0.8 metres grading 1,342 g/t silver, 65 metres above the Escritorio vein.

“We are delighted that the time and effort spent over the past year on the sampling program, structural studies, and geophysics has paid off with these high-grade silver discoveries,” said Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO. “Cutting new native silver structures – including one reporting 9 metres of over 600 g/t silver – shows that a disciplined, district-scale approach to exploration can lead to discovery. Going forward our team will test this model against our upcoming drill targets in our campaign to search for the silver and gold veins of Batopilas.”

“Finding multiple new, high-grade silver veins through collaborative rethinking of a district with 400 years of mining history proves that solid field work and modern exploration approaches can revolutionize the geologic perception of an ore system. Mining history tells us that the Batopilas Native Silver veins can blossom from a few centimeters to over 2 metres wide in a few metres laterally, so any of these intercepts could be very close to a major shoot,” said Dr. Peter Megaw, Chief Exploration Advisor to Reyna Silver. “Next, we get to turn our sights and drills on targets in the Banda Este Gold-Silver Zone generated through this systematic district reappraisal.”

These results validate the time Reyna spent systematically rethinking the district’s geology following the discovery of significant Gold mineralization in this historic silver district. This process substantially increased understanding of the Batopilas District and resulted in multiple new drill targets. These six holes represent the first stage of drilling on these new targets, and after a break for the rainy season, rigs will be mobilized to the next major planned target area, the Gold-Silver bearing Banda Este zone. This area rose in priority for the exploration team after significant gold and silver mineralization was encountered by a selective sampling program. Banda Este has few historical workings, but Reyna Silver’s work in the district indicates significant potential for it to grow into an important exploration area.

While drilling is underway at Banda Este, the technical team will develop follow-up targets building on the high-silver results reported here. The principal goals will be refining understanding of the structural controls on the Native Silver shoots, identifying vectors to follow the Native Silver intercepts into major oreshoots, and continued investigation of the relationship between the silver and gold mineralization stages that have been recognized.

Reyna’s principal properties are the Guigui and Batopilas Properties in Chihuahua, Mexico, plus Medicine Springs and Gryphon Summit in Nevada, USA. Guigui covers the interpreted source area for the Santa Eulalia District, and Batopilas covers most of Mexico’s historically highest-grade silver system. The Company also has an option to acquire 100% of the Medicine Springs CRD project in Elko Co., Nevada, USA, and the 10,300-hectare combined Carlin-style and CRD Gryphon Summit Project in Eureka Co., Nevada, USA, as well as several early-stage properties in Mexico.

