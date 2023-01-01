Reyna Silver posts high-grade drill results at Medicine Springs, Nevada

Share this article

Reyna Silver Corp. [TSXV-RSLV; OTCQX-RSNVF; FRA-4ZC] reported high-grade intercepts in 3 out of 4 holes in the 1,335-metre 2023 drilling campaign at its 6,561-hectare Medicine Springs Project in Elko County, Nevada.

Combined with the results from the 2022 drilling program, strong silver and zinc mineralization has been found in 7 out of 9 sub-parallel structures cutting through an area 660 m wide and 1.75 km long. All the structures show multiple stages of high-grade mineralization surrounded by wide zones of dispersed mineralization. The structures continue in both directions well beyond the initial drilling area and many additional structures along and adjacent to the corridor remain to be tested.

Importantly, a Magneto-Telluric (MT) geophysical survey (See Geophysics section below) and detailed structural analysis were also completed this summer, and the combined results indicate that the mineralized corridor trends towards an anomaly that coincides with the strongest copper values encountered to date. This may indicate the location of the system’s intrusive center where mineralization is potentially extensive.

These results reinforce Medicine Springs as a prime candidate for a large-scale, well-mineralized CRD System and the technical team is incorporating all these new results into a refined district model for drilling next season.

High-grade Silver cut in three holes: MS23-008 within 44 metres of dispersed mineralization cut several high-grade veins, the best of which was 1.32 metres grading 330 g/t Silver, 11.9% Zinc and 3.4% Lead.

MS23-007 within 56 metres of disseminated mineralization cut by several high-grade veins, the best of which was 1.54 metres grading 304 g/t Silver, 3.5% Zinc and 2.1% Lead. MS23-006 cut 2.35 metres of 217 g/t Silver.

“Medicine Springs continues to display its potential for the kind of large, high-grade deposit that generates significant market value,” said Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO and President. “We hope to duplicate the success of our district reappraisal at Batopilas by combining the new geophysics and this summer’s detailed structural study with the 75% high-grade hit rate we’re hitting in nearly every structure to move us towards a major discovery.”

“Cutting high-grade silver mineralization in so many structures across such a big area, this early into exploring Medicine Springs, indicates this is a large, potent system, and the new geophysics and structural study appear to be telling us which way to go” said Dr. Peter Megaw, Chief Technical Advisor of Reyna Silver. “Now that the scale of the system is coming into focus, we can work towards the source (or sources) of the system and potentially more robust mineralization.”

The 2023 drilling campaign focused on the southern Golden Pipe corridor and the Silver King area based on a combination of highly geochemically anomalous jasperoids, structural intersections, and distance from previous holes. Both sets of holes tested strongly mineralized structures to refine understanding and orientation of the geologic framework of Medicine Springs and hone in on its centre.

A property-wide Magneto-Telluric (MT) geophysical survey was completed and interpreted during the summer and fall. MT is useful for revealing high and low-angle discontinuities, and the NE-SW trend of the mineralized corridor appears to be well displayed in the results. The survey also reveals conductive anomalies that may reflect mineralized skarn bodies surrounding the style of intrusion that typically lies at the heart of CRD systems or the intrusion itself. The high conductivities coincide with elevated Copper grades in the overlying jasperoids – a possible indicator of proximity to an intrusive source – representing highly prospective drill targets.

The structural study shows continuity from the high-grade Reconnaissance Drilling corridor to the MT anomalies over 2 km away. Mineralization in CRD systems is characteristically continuous from the source outward along structures active at the time of deposition. Therefore, identifying the direction of ore fluid migration allows vectoring along the mineralized corridor toward more extensive proximal mineralization.

Reyna’s principal properties are the Guigui and Batopilas Properties in Chihuahua, Mexico, plus Medicine Springs and Gryphon Summit in Nevada, USA. The company has an option to acquire 100% of the Medicine Springs CRD project and the 10,300-hectare combined Carlin-style and CRD Gryphon Summit Project in Eureka Co., Nevada, USA, as well as several early-stage properties in Mexico.

