Ridgeline Minerals posts assays for Big Blue and Atlas Projects, Nevada

Share this article

Ridgeline Minerals Corp. [TSXV: RDG; OTCQB: RDGMF; FSE: 0GC0] provides assay results and drilling updates for the maiden drill programs at the company’s Big Blue and Atlas exploration projects, Nevada. Both projects are 100%-owned with no underlying work commitments or royalties.

Chad Peters, President & CEO commented, “We were excited to test the conceptual IP targets at Big Blue and are encouraged that we intercepted an exceptionally high-grade Cu-Ag-W intercept in our maiden program. While the program did not meet all of our objectives, it did confirm that the northeast trending Delker Mine corridor continues to carry high-grade mineralization from surface to over 500 metres beneath the historic Delker Mine. This high-grade corridor remains open at depth and along strike for 1.5 km between the Delker and Skarn Hill mines before dipping under alluvial cover.”

Peters continues, “Initial results suggest mineralization may be vectoring south along the Delker corridor towards the Skarn Hill mine, highlighting the potential to discover copper-rich skarn and CRD mineralization in the same rock formation that hosts the Chinchilla CRD discovery at our nearby Selena project. We will continue to revise our geologic model and assess the next steps for the project. Meanwhile, we will complete drill programs this summer across our four other projects — Atlas, Selena, Swift and Black Ridge, with the latter three projects fully funded by our partners.”

At Big Blue, the company completed three core holes totaling 2,072 metres to test induced polarization (IP) geophysical targets that suggested the potential for both high-grade copper- gold skarn and porphyry Cu-Au targets beneath and adjacent to the historical Delker Mine.

At the Delker Skarn Target, the company drilled one hole from each side of the Delker Mine trend, which crosscuts an IP chargeability high down-dip and to the west of the Delker Mine in hole BB25-001 and a resistivity high down-dip and to the east of the Delker Mine in hole BB25-003.

BB25-003 returned a high-grade copper-silver-tungsten intercept over 0.6 metres grading 0.7% Cu, 3,194 g/t Ag and 2.6% W (or 35.3% copper equivalent) starting at 675.7 metres downhole. True thickness of the drilled intercept is unknown.

Mineralization was hosted at the strongly altered fault contact between the Ely formation carbonates and the Delker granodiorite (a barren, pre-mineral intrusion).

Compared to BB25-001, hole BB25-003 exhibits increased skarn alteration and widespread zones of anomalous copper (and narrow high-grade) within porphyry dikes and the surrounding carbonate host rocks.

Suggests the northeast trending fault zone underpinning the Delker Mine is dipping steeply east vs the originally interpreted west dip.

Results from these two holes indicate a potential vector to the south towards the Skarn Hill mine. The granodiorite is interpreted as a potential “cap rock” to fluid flow, which may help to concentrate high-grade mineralization along the granodiorite contact.

At the Delker Porphyry Target, core hole BB25-002 was drilled into the Delker porphyry target to test a kilometer-scale IP chargeability high ranging from 20-25 Mv/V.

BB25-002 intersected what is interpreted as the continuation of the Delker granodiorite at a depth of 544 metres downhole, which is consistent with the start of the modeled chargeability high.

The granodiorite did not exhibit any elevated copper values or porphyry style alteration and is interpreted as a pre-mineral intrusion of Jurassic age. The granodiorite exhibited elevated pyrite and magnetite, which is interpreted as the likely source to the strong chargeability response in the company’s IP survey. No further exploration will be conducted by Ridgeline on the Delker porphyry target.

The Ohio Porphyry Target was not tested in the maiden drill program but exhibits some of the highest-grade rock chip samples collected at Big Blue (up to 3.9% Cu and 16.3 g/t Au) to-date. Ohio is located roughly 2.0 km west of the Delker Mine corridor and the Ridgeline team will utilize the new drill data to refine its geology and IP models accordingly as it assesses future exploration targets across the property.

The company completed two wide spaced core holes totaling 551 metres to test for oxide gold mineralization hosted within the same Pennsylvanian to Permian age limestones and conglomerates that host the multi-million-ounce Dark Star deposit that is owned and operated by Orla Mining on the nearby Carlin Trend.

The team intersected the anticipated section of Penn/Perm host rocks in both holes with the Ridgeline team observing weak to strong intervals of Carlin-Type alteration and oxide mineralization throughout the entire column of target host rock units down to depths of approximately 200 metres vertical.

The company extended both holes 100-150 metres deeper than originally anticipated to transect the full host rock section. As a result, only two initial holes were completed on the maiden program to ensure the program remained on schedule and budget. All samples have been submitted for assay as of June 17.

Big Blue is located in Elko County, Nevada, approximately 75 km southeast of the city of Elko, Nevada. The project includes the past producing Delker Mine, which historically produced 94,434 pounds of copper at an average grade of 6.2% between 1916-1917 from structurally controlled skarn deposits outcropping between the Delker and Skarn Hill mines. The property shares its southern boundary with the Medicine Springs Ag-Pb-Zn Carbonate Replacement (CRD) project (owned by Torex Gold Resources) and had seen limited modern exploration in over a century until Ridgeline staked the property in 2023. The primary target at Big Blue is porphyry-skarn Cu-Au ± Ag-Mo mineralization, with potential to discover polymetallic, carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) style mineralization as the system zones outward over 6+ kms of untested strike towards the Medicine Springs project. Big Blue is 100%-owned by the company and is comprised of a total of 50 km2 of highly prospective exploration ground.

The Atlas Project is located in Eureka County, Nevada, approximately 30 km southwest of the town of Carlin, Nevada. The property exhibits classic Carlin-Type alteration and gold mineralization within outcropping Pennsylvanian to Permian age carbonate to siliciclastic host rocks. The primary target at Atlas is a bulk tonnage, oxide, Carlin-Type gold system, which is analogous to the nearby Dark Star gold deposit (part of the greater Railroad Mining District), which is currently owned by Orla Mining and advancing towards mine development. The 100%-owned project is comprised of a total of six km2 of highly prospective exploration ground that has never been drill tested and will benefit from the Ridgeline teams’ systematic approach to discovery.

Ridgeline Minerals has a 200 km2 exploration portfolio across seven projects in Nevada, USA. The Company is a hybrid explorer with a mix of 100%-owned exploration assets (Big Blue, Atlas, Bell Creek & Coyote) as well as two earn-in exploration agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at its Swift and Black Ridge projects and a third earn-in with South32 at its Selena project.

Share this article