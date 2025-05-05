Riverside Resources and Questcorp drilling Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Share this article

Riverside Resources Inc. [TSXV: RRI; OTCQB: RVSDF; FSE: 5YY] reported that drilling has commenced at the Union Project in northwest Sonora, Mexico. This work is being carried out in partnership with Questcorp Mining Inc. [CSE: QQQ], which is earning into the project through an option agreement from Riverside.

Highlights: The initial drill program is designed to expand known zones of mineralization, test new targets, and explore areas surrounding multiple historical mine workings within the 25 km² project area.

The drill program will consist of approximately 1,500 metres of diamond core drilling across six holes, each averaging 250m in depth. Drilling will test the carbonate-hosted replacement deposit (CRD) style of mineralization, with gold associated with mantos, chimneys, and along structural zones.

Angled drill holes are aimed at cutting perpendicular to stratigraphic targets and some structural targets which is typical in CRD systems. Structural features may have served as mineralizing conduits and are key targets in the current drill program.

The recent exploration work over the past three months by Riverside has improved the understanding of the structural geology and stratigraphy in the Sierra El Viejo, the mountain range immediately to the west of Union Project. The Union district lies along the flanks of this range, where these updated interpretations help guide current exploration efforts. The exploration target focus is for a large potential gold discovery that expands from previous smaller scale mine operations on the property. The drill program will begin to test the new concepts and expand past previous mining.

John-Mark Staude, CEO, Riverside Resources stated, “We are pleased to move forward with initial drilling, which will include one or two holes in each area to begin evaluating the CRD target concepts and potential extensions beyond the limits of historical mining. Ideally, this focused initial program will be followed by a more robust drilling campaign to significantly expand on early results. CRD systems typically require multiple rounds of drilling to identify the most prospective zones, so we’re pleased to be getting started now. Riverside has a strong portfolio of over seven projects in Mexico, and it’s exciting to see this project advancing with partner-funded drilling. Over the next two quarters, we’re hopeful that additional districts within our portfolio will also move toward drill testing.”

The drill program targets include more than four different areas, beginning with this early-stage stratigraphic and orientation phase of drilling exploration aimed at evaluating scale of alteration and indications of mineralized system. This will be the first drilling ever conducted on most of the targets, despite past mining having occurred in the majority of these areas. The initial program will consist of just one to three holes per area, primarily for orientation purposes. Follow-up drilling is planned and can be expanded based on initial results, which will help verify the stratigraphy, lithologies, and structural features allowing for improved modeling and next-stage discovery targeting. The four areas are listed below:

Union Main Mine Area: The program will use angled drill holes to test limestone and other carbonate stratigraphic hosts within the Clemente Formation, with the potential to reach the underlying Caborca Formation. These units are considered the primary hosts for replacement-style mineralization.

North Union Mine Area: The initial focus of the program will be on testing structural interpretations. Additional drilling is anticipated following this first phase, as results will help guide future drill testing of areas with past mining activity and various structural orientations.

Cobre Mine Area: The Clemente Formation is the primary host unit, and structural features combined with areas of past mining provide multiple target zones. Drilling will begin with an initial stratigraphic test hole to help orient around the thickness of the host unit and extend into the lower Caborca Formation, which is also a favorable host for CRD-style mineralization.

Central Union Area: Structural targets, as possible mineralization feeder zones, are a key focus in this past mining manto area. There are extensive additional target zones in the area, and this initial orientation drilling will provide vectoring for the next stage of drilling and further study of the Clemente Formation, and possibly into the Caborca Formation as currently interpreted.

Riverside initially acquired the La Union Project and subsequently consolidated additional inlier mineral claims, building a strong land position. The company then advanced the project through surface access agreements and drill permitting, making it a turn-key exploration opportunity for the Optionee.

The project was originally identified through Riverside’s exploration work in the western Sonora Gold Belt, conducted in collaboration with AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Centerra Gold Inc., and Hochschild Mining Plc. Earlier PhD research by Riverside Founder John-Mark Staude also contributed to recognizing the district’s potential. Initial work by members of the Riverside team, drawing on more than two decades of geological compilation and analysis, further confirmed the region as highly prospective.

At the project, historical mining by the Penoles Mining Company targeted chimney and manto-style replacement bodies within the upper oxide zones. As a result, the underlying sulfide zones represent immediate and compelling drill targets for further exploration.

The project features favorable limestone host rocks, an extensive alteration footprint, and multiple small-scale historical workings, with mineralization styles similar to those at the Hermosa Project in southern Arizona.

At the Union Project, immediate drill targets offer the potential for significant-scale discoveries. Union is well positioned for near-term exploration success, with targets that include both oxide and deeper sulfide mineralization.

On May 5, 2025, Riverside’s wholly owned subsidiary, RRM Exploracion, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. entered into a definitive option agreement with Questcorp for the La Union Project. As part of the agreement, Questcorp issued shares to Riverside, making Riverside a 9.9% shareholder and aligning both parties’ interests. With funding provided by Questcorp, an initial C$1,000,000 exploration program is now underway. This marks the first phase of a larger, C$5,500,000 work commitment, contingent on exploration results and Questcorp’s continued participation.

Riverside has a solid balance sheet with no debt and less than 75M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties in North America. Riverside has properties available for option.

