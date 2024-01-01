Riverside Resources drilling Cecilia Project with partner Fortuna Mining, Mexico

Share this article

Riverside Resources Inc. [TSXV-RRI; OTCQB-RVSDF; FSE-5YY] reported the core drilling company and related equipment has arrived at the Cecilia Project in Sonora, Mexico. Drilling will commence for the planned 2,500-metre, eight drill hole program and will initially test 3 target areas at the project. All funding with partner Fortuna Mining Corp. [TSX-FVI; NYSE-FSM] is in place and permits are in hand to carry forward this next phase of gold – silver exploration.

Drill Program Highlights: 2,500m planned drill program for a total of 8 holes. Drilling Cerro Magallanes breccia and dome margin with the potential to drill through the dome if warranted.

Drilling East target where former small scale mine workings and adits move along 4 sub-parallel vein structures of quartz containing silver grades up to over 250 g/t Ag.

Myra vein targets will be the first of several Mesa targets to be drilled and tested beneath an area that returned surface channel vein samples of up to 3 g/t Au. If metres allow, to drill the Mesa Fault target along the southeast portion of the Cecilia district tenure where past chip sampling has returned gold values up to 4 g/t Au. Budget of US$800,000 for this phase of drilling.

“We are excited to begin the drill program at the Cecilia project with our partner Fortuna Mining,” stated John-Mark Stude, CEO. “We announced the agreement with Fortuna Mining in March and have spent the past six months incorporating the results from a recent airborne magnetic survey and extensive geochemistry and mapping into our past project databases and have designed an initial drill program to test three of the highly prospective targets for the project.

“Concurrent to the commencement of this drill campaign, our teams will collaborate on a plan to define at least four other targets in anticipation of a follow-on drill campaign as well as potential follow up drilling on these initial three. The team at Riverside has spent several years methodically advancing exploration programs at the Cecilia Project and working with a strong partner like Fortuna Mining helps take this project through the next stage of exploration and hopefully towards a major discovery.”

During the recent summer field season the exploration targets were advanced with the results from a broader property-wide airborne magnetic survey which covered the complete property being integrated with an earlier detailed magnetic survey of the central Cerro Magallanes putting it into context with the full 80 km² project area.

The drill program will begin with core drill testing of the Agua Prieta Breccia target on the east side of the Magallanes Dome along the contact zone of the rhyodacite dome and volcanic tuffs. The plan is to drill an angle hole up to 800m to cross the breccia features where surface gold mineralization has returned up to > 1 ounce/ton gold and shallow drill holes of 24.2m at 1.51 g/t Au (Riverside, CED-21-005, 2021) have been intersected.

Riverside Resources has undertaken comprehensive exploration efforts at the property, including drilling activities that have yielded significant gold intercepts. Notably, drill results have intersected near surface promising intercepts such as 24.2m at 1.51 g/t Au within the rhyodacite dome, showcasing the property’s gold at shallow depths which also has been mined in over a dozen locations including some substantial small scale underground prospect mining. Further drill planning will explore for potential larger high-grade targets at depths along these intercepts.

Riverside has over $5M in cash, no debt and less than 75M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties in North America. Riverside has properties available for option.

Share this article