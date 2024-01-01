Riverside Resources provides updates on H1 2025 exploration

Share this article

Riverside Resources Inc. [TSXV: RRI; OTCQB: RVSDF; FSE: 5YY] provided an update on its exploration progress in Canada and Mexico and further progress on the proposed spinout of Blue Jay Gold. In follow-up to the company’s earlier press release this month, which provided updates on drilling and the 2025 exploration program at the Cecilia project, as well as ongoing collaboration with Fortuna Mining, Riverside is highlighting recent technical results from its gold and copper assets in Mexico, as well as the gold and rare earth element (REE) projects in British Columbia in this news release ahead of presenting at the Prospector Developer Association of Canada conference where the Company once again has booth and will be meeting investors and potential corporate partners.

Canada – Deer Park Gold Project: Ongoing exploration has delivered strong sampling results and geological features similar to the historic Rossland Mining Camp, one of BC’s largest historical gold producers, supporting further target development.

Revel Project: The project’s carbonatite-style REE system extends over seven km along strike, with varying widths, and remains unexplored by drilling. The project is part of BC’s broader Rare Earth Element carbonatite belt, with extensive exposures of carbonatite mineralization.

Taft Project: Recent fieldwork confirmed rare earth and gold mineralization, with good infrastructure supporting exploration resumption in early spring.

Mexico – Cuarentas Gold Project: Four priority drill targets identified using geochemistry, geophysics, and mapping; drill-permitted with a history of high-grade mining and strong structural corridors.

Ariel Copper Project: Targeting a large, undrilled porphyry copper system with lithocaps, breccia pipes, and alteration zones; surface indicators suggest deeper copper potential.

Union Gold-Copper Project: Hosts high-grade carbonate replacement deposits (CRDs) with potential for a deeper porphyry system, similar to Arizona’s Hermosa-Taylor deposit.

Additional Projects & Partnerships: Advancing Suaqui Verde (under option to Southern Empire) and Suaqui Grande (100% owned); maintaining a strong royalty portfolio.

“Riverside holds royalties on several assets and also owns 100% of drill-permitted projects that are ready for turnkey exploration with existing and potential new partners. Additionally, we’re pleased with the progress of our proposed transaction, with Blue Jay Gold shares expected to spin out to Riverside shareholders in the first half of 2025. Alongside this, we anticipate strong exploration and discovery potential at Cecilia and other partner-backed projects in the coming months.”

Fresnillo PLC continues drilling and resource refinement at the Tajitos project, evaluating its potential for future mine development.

The Tajitos project is strategically located in northwest Sonora, Mexico, benefiting from excellent road infrastructure and access to power. The terrain is relatively flat, with no residential settlements on-site. Additionally, private ranch land where the project is located has been acquired and consolidated by Fresnillo, further facilitating potential mine construction and operations. Riverside holds a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR) on a portion of the Tajitos project, providing a strong future revenue opportunity for Riverside.

Riverside also holds a 2% NSR on the Sugarloaf Peak gold project, operated by Arizona Metals, as well as a diverse portfolio of additional royalties. More details on

Riverside continues to advance exploration at its Deer Park gold project in British Columbia, where recent fieldwork has provided strong sampling results, positive geological indicators, and structural features similar to those found in the Rossland Camp, one of BC’s largest historical gold producers. Riverside has outlined compelling targets for further exploration.

For Rare Earth Elements (REEs), Riverside has made notable progress at its Revel and Taft projects. At Revel, the carbonatite-style system extends over 7 km along strike, with varying widths, and remains unexplored by drilling. The project is part of BC’s broader REE carbonatite belt, with extensive exposures of carbonatite mineralization. Additionally, Mount Grace, a district-scale carbonatite project staked and advanced by Riverside, has been previously studied by the British Columbia Geological Survey for its rare earth content and is now progressing with further exploration at Revel.

At the Taft Project, fieldwork conducted over the past summer included sampling and mapping, identifying both rare earth elements and gold mineralization. Taft is well-located near Salmon Arm, BC, with good road access and lower-elevation terrain, making it well-positioned for the resumption of exploration activities in early spring.

Riverside continues to advance exploration across its gold and copper portfolio in Mexico, with significant progress at the Cuarentas, Ariel, and Union projects, among others.

At Cuarentas, the company has identified four priority target areas for drill testing. The project is drill-permitted and located on private ranch land, providing a clear path for further exploration and potentially rapid development including the existence of past mine and mill operations. With a history of high-grade mining and well-defined structural corridors, Cuarentas presents a strong opportunity for resource expansion. Riverside has made significant progress in target definition, using geochemistry, geophysics, remote sensing and geological mapping to refine drill targets.

At Ariel, Riverside is targeting a porphyry copper system characterized by large lithocaps, extensive alteration zones, breccia pipes, and veining-all indicators of a strong, undrilled porphyry copper discovery. Previous work has included mapping and geochemical sampling, particularly around former turquoise mining operations, which serve as surface indicators of deeper copper mineralization.

At the Union project, Sonora, Riverside controls three major mining areas within a large landholding. The project hosts high-grade gold potential in carbonate replacement deposits (CRDs), similar to those found in the Hermosa-Taylor deposit in Arizona, which South32 is actively developing. Union remains a high-priority target for future exploration campaigns.

Other projects include the Suaqui Verde project currently under option to Southern Empire, and the neighboring 100%-owned Suaqui Grande copper project+.

Exploration efforts for H1 2025 continue across multiple projects, with further results expected from Cecilia and other key targets.

Riverside has over $4M in cash, no debt and less than 75M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties in North America.

