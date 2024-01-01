Roberto Resources wraps up fieldwork at Janampalla Project, Peru

Share this article

Roberto Resources Inc. [CSE: RBTO] reported that it has completed a geological mapping, rock chip and soil sampling program at its Janampalla Property, located in Perú.

The exploration program focused on the Terrinas, Viscacheros, Moises and Pamella veins and historical mines in the southern part of Janampalla. A total of 170 rock-chip vein and float samples were collected from multiple vein systems and proximal outcrops. An additional 60 orientation soil samples were collected at 10 m intervals along a number of sample lines oriented normal to vein strike.

Samples have been submitted to Alfred H Knight (AHK) assay laboratory in Lima, Perú for gold analysis by 50 g fire assay with AAS finish and for multi-element ICP analysis following a 4-acid digest. The company will provide further update once assay results are available.

Roberto is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its Janampalla Property, which is comprised of three exploration concessions for total area of 2,800 hectares and is located in the Huancavalica Province of Central Perú. Roberto currently holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Janampalla Property. Roberto is focused on continuing exploration work that has indicated widespread, high-grade copper-gold mineralization hosted within Manto style veins and disseminations.

Share this article