Rock Tech Lithium drills 1.66% Li2O at Georgia Lake, Ontario

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. [RCK-TSXV; RCKTF-OTCQX] reported positive assay results from its 2023 winter drill program. The completed step-out drilling aims to support the expansion of known pegmatite zones at its 100%-owned Georgia Lake Lithium project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario.

Rock Tech has successfully completed the drilling of 17 exploration holes for a total of 3,676 meters in the first months of 2023, at the Main Zone North (MZN) and McVittie deposits. It has received assay results for ten holes drilled around MZN and seven holes that were drilled at McVittie.

Commenting on the Drill Program, Robert MacDonald, General Manager of the Georgia Lake Project, said, “Rock Tech is pleased to have been able to follow up on our 2021-22 drill results from the MZN and past results from McVittie. Positive results obtained further support the strength of the deposits and extends our understanding of the known pegmatites. We are currently preparing to follow up with a summer field programme and get ‘boots on the ground’ to support our commitment to our total land package at Georgia Lake.”

Highlights: Ten NQ 1 diamond drill holes totaling 2,115 metres were completed at the MZN deposit. Highlights of assay results from the ten holes at MZN include NC-23-01 returned 3.2 metres (true width) at 0.87% Li 2 O starting from 57.1 metres; NC-23-02 returned 3.5 metres (true width) at 1.07% Li 2 O starting from 103.0 metres; NC-23-03 returned 4.0 m (true width) at 1.08% Li2O starting from 162.3m; NC-23-06 returned 4.9 m (true width) at 0.73% Li 2 O starting from 67.6m; NC-23-07 returned 7.7 m (true width) at 0.71% Li 2 O starting from 59.6m; NC-23-07 returned 4.3 m (true width) at 1.42% Li 2 O starting from 139.9m; NC-23-08 returned 3.1 m (true width) at 1.19% Li 2 O starting from 7.1m; and NC-23-09 returned 2.5 m (true width) at 0.92% Li 2 O starting from 117.8m.

Seven NQ diamond drill holes totaling 1,561 metres were completed at McVittie; assay results include MV-23-01 returned 6.4 metres (downhole width) at 0.93% Li 2 O starting from 107.4 metres; MV-23-03 returned 2.1 m (downhole width) at 1.30% Li 2 O starting from 95.6m; MV-23-05 returned 2.7 m (downhole width) at 1.66% Li2O starting from 59.05m.

Rock Tech intends to increase mineral resources at Georgia Lake Project during 2023 and 2024 through a set of phased exploration programs. The first phase of this commitment (Phase I) has been the completion of the winter drill program at MZN and McVittie.

Rock Tech has initiated an extensive summer exploration program (Phase II) that will focus on prospecting, mapping, and sampling around high priority targets. The work will be followed by trenching and channel sampling on select prospects in both the Northern Spodumene Pegmatite Area (NSPA) and Southern Spodumene Pegmatite Area (SSPA).

This work will follow up on the positive results of the 2022 field program which sampled pegmatite prospects in close proximity to Rock Tech’s NI 43-101 compliant mineral resources. Results from Phase II are expected to generate additional drill targets for a Fall 2023 drill programme (Phase III).

The Georgia Lake Project, located between Nipigon and Beardmore, Ontario is comprised of 1,042 hectares of mineral leases and 5,686 hectares of mineral claims.

Rock Tech plans to build lithium converters at the door-step of its customers, to guarantee supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery, beginning with the company’s proposed lithium hydroxide merchant converter and refinery facility in Guben, Germany.

Rock Tech plans to source raw material from its Georgia Lake spodumene project as well as procuring it from other responsibly producing mines.

