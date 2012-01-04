Rokmaster drills 6.32 g/t AuEq over 4.25 metres at Revel Ridge, British Columbia

Share this article

Rokmaster Resources Corp. [RKR-XTSXV; RKMSF-OTC; 1RR1-FSE] reported assay results of the spring 2022 underground diamond drill program at the 100%-optioned Revel Ridge project 35 km north of Revelstoke, southeastern British Columbia.

The drill program totaled 3,246 metres cored in 10 drillholes, all of which successfully intersected the Revel Ridge main zone. The drill program was designed to test the limits of, and extend, the volume of the Revel Ridge main zone (RRMZ) and other zones, as defined by the 2021 NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of Measured and indicated resources of 1.36 million gold equivalent (AuEq) ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq. Inferred resource are 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within six million tonnes at an average grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq.

A surface drill program is currently testing the RRMZ and Yellowjacket zones to the northwest, down-dip from certain 2021 surface drillholes. The program will also further test the southeastern portion of the RRMZ, including the Zinc Creek showing which occurs along strike approximately 950 m to the southeast of historical drilling and is highly characteristic of the RRMZ.

Drillhole RR22-94 tested an area of the RRMZ prospective for structurally enhanced mineralization and achieved a strong intersection of 6.32 g/t AuEq over 4.25 metres. This drillhole also intersected 12 metres of well-developed sphalerite mineralization hosted in black silicified siltstone adjacent to the RRMZ which has similarities to the 28 zone encountered in drillhole RR21-28 (4.53 g/t AuEq over 26.2 metres. Notably, RR22-94 and RR21-28 are separated by a distance of 300 metres. Drillhole RR22-95 intersected 5.77 g/t AuEq over 1.95 metres in the RRMZ ~122 metres to the southeast of RR22-94.

Six drillholes broadly tested the RRMZ to the southeast from the historic limit of the 830-metre level underground development. RR22-88 to RR22-93 have an average spacing of 167 metres along the Main Zone plane and all successfully intersected the Main Deformation Zone structure over metre-scale intervals with variable degrees of banded massive sulphide mineralization.

The distance between historical drillhole 12-16 and RR22-89 is approximately 415 metres which is a significant expansion of the RRMZ to the southeast. In these drillholes the RRMZ was dominantly hosted by calcareous phyllites. This incompetent rock unit typically develops only weak dilatant sites within the RRMZ, and as a consequence, wide mineralized intersections were not obtained. Technical data suggests that this incompetent rock unit is thinning significantly to the southeast and that a return to more competent host rocks to the RRMZ may lead to stronger mineralized intervals.

An additional objective of the program was to extend 2021 drillholes RR21-38 and RR21-39. Later drilling data in the area adjacent to these drillholes indicated that they have ended prior to intersecting the RRMZ. The company is pleased to report that after extending RR21-38 by 38.0 m and RR21-39 by 31.1 m, both drillholes successfully encountered RRMZ massive sulphide mineralization.

In July, at the beginning of the current surface drill program, several channel samples were cut using a diamond saw from a newly discovered Main Zone surface exposure approximately 125 metres southeast of the southernmost historical drillholes 91-73 and 91-74. Strong sulphide mineralization hosted in sericite-altered quartzite is exposed in outcrop and two separate channel samples with a spacing of approximately 10 metres returned assay results of 6.00 g/t AuEq over 2.0 metres and 2.74 g/t AuEq over 4.0 metres. The strong grade and width relationships, from these surface channel samples, conclusively demonstrates that significant gold mineralization in the RRMZ continues to the southeast, past historical surface diamond drillholes.

John Mirko, President and CEO, stated: “The spring 2022 underground drill program at Revel Ridge successfully achieved the goals of testing structurally favorable targets, extending the Main Deformation Zone structure to the southeast, and proving the remarkable continuity of the RRMZ. Drillholes RR22-94 and RR22-95 highlight that there exists local structurally enhanced zones of mineralization with significant width within the currently defined Main Deformation Zone.

“Rokmaster’s previous and current vigorous resource expansion drilling phases at Revel Ridge have dramatically grown the size of the RRMZ, within which there is the opportunity to locate additional structurally enhanced zones. Historical drillholes along with channel sampling on surface indicates that the southeastern extension of the RRMZ is an exciting target that the team will continue testing. The successful RRMZ intersections achieved by extending drillholes RR21-38 and RR21-39 solidify that the RRMZ is an impressively consistent and extensive zone of high-grade polymetallic mineralization.

“These results, along with the continuing summer 2022 drill program, will be compiled with historical drilling for a resource update which is planned for 2023.”

