Rokmaster Resources receives Nechako acquisition approval, British Columbia

Rokmaster Resources Corp. [TSXV-RKR; OTCQB-RKMSF; FSE-1RR1] has received regulatory approval with respect to the company’s option to acquire an interest in the Fox-Coconut and Mystery properties (collectively, the Nechako project), located south of Highway 16 between Prince George and Smithers in west-central British Columbia.

For RKR to be granted the option to acquire a 60% interest in the Properties, RKR must incur $142,000 of exploration work on the Properties prior to September 18, 2024; commencing on the first anniversary date of the Option Agreement, issuing to KTR 500,000 common shares of RKR each year on or before each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversary dates of the Option Agreement; and on or prior to the fourth anniversary date of the Option Agreement, RKR having completed a total of 10,000 metres of diamond drilling on any or all of the properties.

Once Rokmaster has acquired the initial 60% interest, (the “Initial Interest”), KTR would grant RKR an exclusive option (the Second Option) to acquire the remaining 40% interest in the Properties (the Second Interest) by issuing an additional 5,000,000 common shares of RKR to KTR within 60 days of having acquired the Initial Interest.

Upon RKR acquiring the Second Interest, RKR would grant KTR a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty in respect of the Mystery and Coconut group of mining claims. The Fox group of mineral claims have an existing underlying 2% net smelter returns royalty (the “Underlying Royalty”), and KTR has the right to buy back the entirety of such Underlying Royalty at any time at a price of $500,000 per 0.5%. Should KTR buy back the entirety of such Underlying Royalty within 90 days after the date of the commencement of commercial production on the Fox group of claims, then RKR would also grant KTR the Royalty on such claims. If KTR does not exercise the Buy Back Right, then KTR would transfer it to RKR.

The company intends to extend the exercise period by one year for five million share purchase warrants issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement financing on July 14, 2023. The warrants have an original expiry date of July 14, 2024. All other terms and conditions of the warrants remain unchanged, including its exercise price of nine cents. The warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

