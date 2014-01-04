Rokmaster samples 18.26 g/t AuEq over 3.5 metres at Revel North, British Columbia

Share this article

Rokmaster Resources Corp. [RKR-TSXV; RKMSF-OTCQB; 1RR1-FSE] reported final assay results from the 2022 prospecting programs on its 100%-owned Revel North properties, extending more than 40 km northwest of Revel Ridge, southeastern British Columbia.

The Revel North Properties consist of three primary mineral claim groups: The Keystone Property, the Downie Gold Property, and the Rift Property, all located north of the Revel Ridge Project. Work completed in 2022 on the Revel North properties included prospecting, soil sampling, and channel sampling and was completed concurrently with the summer drill program on the Revel Ridge Project.

Limited work in 2021 on the Keystone Property found a historical trench hosting arsenopyrite mineralization which returned up to 4.5 g/t gold and up to 274 g/t silver. The Keystone property was the subject of early-stage prospecting and soil sampling in 2022. The 2022 field program successfully located, sampled, and upgraded undocumented historical adits and trenches hosting replacement-style Zn-Pb-Ag-Au mineralization across the central area of the Keystone property.

Highlights: Sample PW22-11 returned 27.04 g/t AuiEq, 0.60 g/t gold, 824.00 g/t silver, 39.74% lead, 7.83% zinc, 0.062% As and 0.045% copper. Sample PW22-08 returned 21.48 g/t AuEq, 2.43 g/t gold, 514.00 g/t silver, 25.08% lead, 11.83% zinc, 0.130% As And 0.102% copper. Sample K22-02 returned 12.50 g/t AuEq, 2.48 g/t gold, 86.00 g/t silver, 5.34% lead, 20.21% zinc, 0.149% As and 0.068% copper. PW22-09 returned 9.24 g/t AuEq, 2.33 g/t gold, 302.00 g/t silver, 9.32% lead, 0.15% zinc, 0.078% As and 0.014% copper. Refer to table in original press release for complete assays.

The 3,175-hectare Downie Gold Property was subject to initial reconnaissance prospecting in 2021 where encouraging results led to channel samples being collected from the KJ Zone in 2022. Channel sample KLJ4-02 returned 1.00 metre of 2.30 g/t AuEq, 1.83 g/t gold, 12.00 g/t silver, 0.38% lead and 0.55% zinc. Sample KJ5-02 returned 1.0 metres of 14.17 g/t AuEq, 11.97 g/t gold, 80.00 g/t silver, 1.37% lead and 2.16% zinc. The samp[;e KJ6 weighted average returned 3.50 metres of 18.26 g/t AuEq, 7.51 g/t gold 616.14 g/t silver, 7.93% lead and 1.72% zinc.

The 1,277 hectare Rift property was staked early in 2022 and hosts the Rift Occurrence and related historical exploration work. The Rift Property benefits from being road-accessible from the paved highway 23 which connects the City of Revelstoke to the Mica Hydroelectric Dam, the latter of which is located only 22 km north of the Rift property.

John Mirko, President and CEO, commented: “Rokmaster’s technical team is fully focused on the Revel Ridge Project, but good opportunities in the surrounding area are well worth the extra effort that the team gave. Major mining companies like a defined resource, but they also like area plays with large blue-sky potential. Rokmaster gives both.

“The Revel North Properties are in a much earlier stage of development when compared to the Revel Ridge Project and these initial results are highly encouraging. At Rokmaster, we understand that significant mineralized systems are not stumbled upon. Rather, hard work fused with a geologist’s knowledge and a prospector’s perseverance is the formula to discover and develop deposits.

“The Revel Ridge Project is already excellent and improving with each phase of work that Rokmaster completes. As one of British Columbia’s largest undeveloped gold deposits, it is an attractive asset with a relatively low impact development plan. The Revel North Properties serve to add value in an extremely under-explored district by highlighting that there remains much more mineralization to be discovered in the neighborhood of the Revel Ridge Project. Additional work to further advance the Revel North Properties will commence in the spring of 2023 using the first-rate Revel Ridge Project as a base.”

Rokmaster’s flagship Revel Ridge Project is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020, and a Technical Report of an Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate on the Revel Ridge property, dated January 17, 2022. The 2022 drill programs are designed to efficiently expand the volume of the Revel Ridge Main Zone as defined by the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which currently remains open in all directions:

Measured & Indicated Resources: 1.36 million gold equivalent (AuEq) ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq.

Inferred Resources: 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within 6.00 million tonnes averaging grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq.





