Rome Resources confirms tin and polymetallic mineralization open in all directions and at depth at the Mont Agoma Prospect, Bisie North Tin Project

Share this article

Rome Resources Ltd. [TSXV-RMR; FSE-33R] reported assay results for the remaining 6 holes from the recently completed drilling program at its Mont Agoma Prospect within the Bisie North Tin Project (BNTP). The BTNP is situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Final assay results from drilling at the Mont Agoma Prospect: High grade copper (Cu), zinc (Zn), silver (Ag) and tin (Sn) mineralization, the latter expected at deeper levels, is open on strike in both directions and at depth.

Drilling covered ~300 metres of a high-grade tin-in-soil anomaly covering a strike length of 1,000 metres (>80ppm Sn; max 0.2% Sn).

Best tin intersections within upper mineralized levels included 16 metres at 0.43% Sn from 87 metres including 5m at 0.88% Sn from 96m in MADD007; 9.6m at 0.38% Sn from 42.4m including 2m at 1.33% Sn from 46m in MADD009 (southernmost hole) and 15.5m at 0.21% Sn from 73.5m in MADDO14.

Best copper, silver and zinc intersections included 15m at 2.72% Cu including 4.5m at 11.4% Cu from 115m in MADD014; 25m at 1.96% Cu from 167m including 16m at 2.56% Cu from 174m in MADD015A; 15.15m at 57.74g/t Ag from 143.85m in MADD010A (100g/t Ag top cut); 4.5m at 70.75g/t Ag from 178m in MADD015A (100g/t Ag top cut); 33m at 9.2% Zn from 150m in MADD007 and 52m at 5.14% Zn from 110m in MADD015A.

The polymetallic nature of mineralization demonstrates that all mineralization intersected to date is within the upper levels of the mineralized system typical of upward hydrothermal fluid migration from a cooling granitic source – tin precipitates at high temperatures closer to the source while base and precious metals precipitate at lower temperatures away from the source.

All results to date will be incorporated into a 3D model to identify the best area to target tin mineralization at depth.

CEO and President Mark Gasson commented: “We are extremely excited about having two highly significant prospects to follow up with future drilling at our Bisie North Project. With the recent discovery at Kalayi and our understanding of the model for mineralization at Mont Agoma, we believe that we are well equipped to commence resource drilling at Kalayi and to test the potential for tin mineralization at deeper levels at Mont Agoma. We are confident of being close to the optimum depth for tin mineralization at Mont Agoma as our deepest holes have intersected anomalous tin over widths of 15 to 25m which are associated with high grade copper and silver mineralization. We believe the Mont Agoma target is analogous to the San Rafael tin mine in Peru, which commenced as a copper and base metal mine at surface and gradually transgressed through a copper and tin transition zone, and today is one of the world’s highest grade producing tin mines. More impressive are our surface footprints from soil sampling of more than 2km at Kalayi and more than 1km at Mont Agoma, on which we are following up with trenching and infill soil sampling.

‘”Our technical team, which discovered and drilled out the maiden mineral resource at neighbouring Alphamin’s Mpama North tin mine, is seeing many similarities in structural controls and mineralisation at both the Kalayi and Mont Agoma target areas.’”

Rome Resources is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements and a binding term sheet to acquire direct and indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern DRC, which are collectively referred to as the Bisie North Tin Project. Rome has completed an initial phase of drilling on the project where it is responsible to fund exploration up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

Share this article