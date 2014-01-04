Roscan Gold drills 1.62 g/t gold over 24 metres at Kabaya, Mali

Share this article

Roscan Gold Corp. [ROS-TSXV; RCGCF-OTCQB; 2OJ-FSE] reported additional exploration results from 12 reverse circulation (RC) holes totalling 1,963 metres at Kabaya (KB3), Mali, West Africa.

These step-out RC holes have expanded the strike length of mineralization at KB3 to 600 metres from 300 metres, with a width of 100 metres. It remains open at depth and laterally with a plunging angle of approximately -10 degrees towards south. Additionally, these results indicate an increase in mineralization of about 70 metres below the existing 1,500-dollar pit shell. To fully capture the potential of the KB3 extensions of the gold mineralization, further infill and deeper drilling is required to enhance the resource estimation.

The cumulative gold strike length at KB1-KB2 and KB3 currently spans 1,800 metres, with a width ranging from 150 metres (KB1-2) to 100 metres (KB3). The mineralization extends to a depth of 150 metres to 250 metres at KB2.

A 500-metre gap exists between KB3 and KB1-2, and the primary gold mineralization in this area has not been thoroughly explored or tested to its full extent.

Drilling Highlights – KB3 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes: 1.62 g/t gold over 24 metres from drill hole RCDBS22-0134b from 26 metres; including 3.36 g/t gold over 5 metres from 28 metres; 2.27 g/t gold over 7 metres from drill hole RCDBS22-0136 from 27 metres, including 7.12 g/t gold over 1 metre from 32 metres and 1.47 g/t gold over 15 metres from 160 metres, including 3.96 g/t gold over 1 metres from 161 metres, including 3.18 g/t gold over 1 metres from 169 metres; 1.13 g/t gold over 7 metres from drill hole RCDBS23-0146 from 133 metres; 31.37 g/t gold over 1 metres from drill hole RCDBS23-0147 from 137 metres.

True width yet to be determined; 0.5 g/t used as cut-off with 2 metres internal dilution, no top-cut.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, “As part of our 2023 work program, we have completed approximately 17,000 metres of drilling in the main resource areas, as well as tested new targets outside the current resource footprint. These results should be available in the coming weeks.

Drilling at Kabaya continues to expand the footprint of the gold mineralization, which bodes well for further resource growth. The positive results obtained beneath the existing K3 pit shell, within the fresh rock, are particularly encouraging as they suggest the presence of a larger mineralized system. This development strengthens our confidence in the untapped potential of the area.”

The Kabaya mineralization is part of the prolific regional Siribaya-Mankouke-Seko structural corridor. It is located on the Eastern edge of this major structure as well as Mankouke South gold body. Roscan’s large land package has a strategic position covering a substantial portion of this significant structural corridor by over 25km, including the splays around the intrusive pluton of Disse, where several mineralized bodies were discovered.

Roscan Gold is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold’s Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

