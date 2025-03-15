Roscan Gold reports Mali partially lifts mining title suspension, Mali

Share this article

Roscan Gold Corp. [TSXV; ROS; OTCQB: RCGCF; FSE: 2OJ] welcomes the announcement by the government of Mali regarding the partial lifting of the suspension on processing applications related to mining titles. This decision represents a significant milestone for the country’s mining sector and a major derisking event for Roscan’s Kandiole gold project.

The Malian Ministry of Mines has confirmed that, effective March 15, 2025, the mining administration will resume processing applications for the renewal of research and exploitation permits, as well as applications related to the transition from the research phase to exploitation. Additionally, requests for the direct or indirect transfer of exploitation permits will also be considered. This follows extensive efforts to streamline and enhance governance within Mali’s mining sector.

Roscan Gold views this development as a pivotal step that supports the continued advancement of its Kandiole gold project, where the company has delineated an indicated mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 27.4 million tonnes at 1.2 g/t gold for 1.02 million ounces and an inferred MRE of 5.2 million tonnes at 1.2 g/t gold for 200,000 ounces. These estimates were reported using a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold (oxide) and 0.42 g/t gold (fresh) at a gold price of $1,500/oz.

In addition to this resource base, Roscan has identified an exploration target for potential MRE growth estimated between eight million tonnes at 1.0 g/t gold and 30 million tonnes at 0.8 g/t gold within the MRE areas, alongside extensive positive exploration results outside the MRE areas.

“This announcement provides much-needed clarity and stability for the mining industry in Mali, and we appreciate the government’s commitment to strengthening the sector’s governance,” said Nana Sangmuah, president and CEO. “I have spent significant time in Mali in the last several months meeting with senior government officials, and this step forward represents a significant derisking of our Kandiole project. This reinforces our confidence in the project’s potential and the positive upward trajectory of Mali’s mining sector and the opportunities ahead for Roscan.”

Roscan Gold has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold’s Fekola mine, which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole) and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole project in western Mali.

