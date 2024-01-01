RT Minerals exploring Case Batholith property, Ontario

Share this article

RT Minerals Corp. [TSXV: RTM; OTC Pink: RTMFF] reported the start of its 2025 exploration program at the Case Batholith property, located approximately 85 km northeast of Cochrane, northern Ontario. The property encompasses a significant portion of the Case Batholith complex, an oval-shaped geological formation approximately 150 km long and 60 km wide, which is largely unexplored.

The Case Batholith is considered prospective for lithium (Li) and cesium (Cs) mineralization, particularly in pegmatitic lithologies. Notably, the property is situated near the Case Lake lithium/cesium discovery in Steel Township, underscoring its potential.

As part of its 2025 work program, RT Minerals will conduct a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey to refine exploration targets and enhance its geological understanding of the property. This technique will provide valuable insight into the bedrock geology by detecting subtle magnetic variations that may indicate the presence of structural features or lithological contacts associated with lithium- and cesium-bearing pegmatites.

The data acquired will be instrumental in interpreting the subsurface structure of the Case Batholith and defining priority target areas for ground follow-up, including geological mapping, sampling, and potential drilling campaigns.

By integrating magnetic data with existing regional geological models, RT Minerals aims to advance its understanding of the Case Batholith’s mineral potential and focus exploration efforts on zones most prospective for critical mineral discovery.

RT Minerals holds a 100% interest, largely royalty-free, in a portfolio of 12 rare earth element, gold and base metal properties in Ontario, Canada.

