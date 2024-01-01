Rusal’s Bogoslovsky Project Set to Position Russia Among Top Scandium Producers

Share this article

By Eugene Gerden

Rusal is set to become a significant player in the global scandium market with its ambitious Bogoslovsky project. The company plans to launch a facility with an experimental capacity of 1.5 tons per year, located at its Bogoslovsky Aluminum Plant in Krasnoturinsk, within Russia’s Urals region. The target for production commencement is set for the end of 2025. With this initiative, Rusal aims to position Russia as one of the leading scandium producers worldwide, as the global annual production of this metal is currently estimated between 20 and 25 tons.

This new venture represents a strategic move for Rusal, emphasizing the company’s commitment to expanding its operations. The company’s leadership views the Bogoslovsky project as a critical component in the landscape of Russian aluminium and rare earth metal production, which has implications for both domestic and international markets.

Rusal’s innovative approach to scandium production involves the extraction of scandium oxide from red mud, which is a waste byproduct of alumina production. The Bogoslovsky project is touted as the world’s first industrial production of scandium oxide utilizing this method. The technology was developed and implemented by Rusal’s in-house engineering team, ensuring that the entire process aligns with the company’s operational capabilities and technological advancements.

Looking ahead, Rusal has expressed potential intentions to ramp up production to as much as 19 tons per year, depending on the effectiveness of their extraction processes and production methodologies. The Bogoslovsky Aluminum Plant is equipped to produce around 1 million tons of alumina annually, generating substantial amounts of red mud, which allows Rusal to optimize resource usage while transforming waste into valuable products.

A significant portion of Rusal’s scandium production will focus on aluminum-scandium alloys, particularly for the aviation industry. The demand for lightweight materials, essential in modern aviation design and manufacturing, has been rising steadily. Rusal recognizes the strategic importance of supplying aluminum-scandium alloys for the growing needs of the Russian military aviation sector, where such materials are crucial for enhancing aircraft performance and reducing weight without compromising structural integrity.

As the global demand for lightweight and durable materials continues to grow, Rusal’s entrance into the scandium market is poised to capitalize on this trend. The company’s focus on developing high-quality aluminum-scandium alloys aligns with ongoing shifts in the industry towards more efficient and sustainable aviation designs.

Rusal’s decision to invest in scandium oxide production aligns with its broader diversification strategy amid increasing global demand for rare earth metals. This strategic move is critical as the price of scandium has seen a notable uptick, rising by 18% in recent years to approximately $150.55 per gram. The financial viability of this project indicates a significant potential for profitability in a market that is evolving rapidly.

China, being a key player in the rare earth metals market, is expected to be a major consumer of Rusal’s scandium alloys. It stands as both the largest producer and consumer of rare earth elements globally. Should geopolitical stability prevail, demand for these materials will likely broaden beyond China, particularly with the global push towards more environmentally friendly technologies, which are integral to Rusal’s production processes.

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade has also indicated a strategic vision for reducing the import share of rare earth elements (REE) in the country, targeting a reduction from 75% to 45% by 2030. Rusal’s Bogoslovsky project is likely to play a crucial role in aligning with this national agenda, potentially contributing to the local production goals and enhancing Russia’s position in the global market for rare earth metals.

In conclusion, Rusal’s Bogoslovsky project is set to make significant waves in the scandium production landscape, positioning Russia as a key player in an essential segment of the global metals market. By leveraging innovative production methods, targeting high-demand markets, and aligning with national production goals, Rusal is poised to enhance its competitive edge while contributing to the broader objectives of the Russian aluminium industry.

