Sable Resources discovers copper-bearing breccias at Copper Queen, British Columbia

Sable Resources Ltd. [TSXV: SAE; OTCQB: SBLRF] has identified at least three copper mineralized magmatic-hydrothermal breccias within its 100% owned Copper Queen Project in British Columbia.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable stated, “Earlier this year we were able to stake the Copper Queen property with an initial 2,864 hectares that we have now expanded to 13,880 ha. Our geology team was able to prove the existence of the breccias initially recognized by Anaconda in 1968 and we are pleased that our initial exploration results and mapping indicate the potential of Copper Queen to host both high grade and bulk tonnage copper mineralization.”

Highlights: The Copper Queen property is located 225km west of Williams Lake and 25km northwest of Sable’s Perk Rocky Project.

Exploration work conducted by Anaconda between 1968 and 1969 reported the existence of quartz feldspar porphyry bodies and at least five mineralized breccias within a porphyry cluster extending for approximately 4.5 x 2km. No exploration work has been conducted on the property since 2011 and no actual mapping has been undertaken since Anaconda times.

Sable’s exploration team has conducted preliminary mapping and prospection confirming the existence of at least four of the breccias described by Anaconda. The team collected 251 rock samples and 123 soil samples.

Results received for 57 samples returned values up to 1.02% Cu, 9.74 g/t Au, and 214 g/t Ag with 25 samples returning values greater than 0.1% Cu.

Copper mineralization is represented by chalcopyrite and local bornite localized in the cement of the mentioned magmatic-hydrothermal breccias. Gangue minerals in the cement include quartz, calcite, chlorite, and sericite.

Low-angle quartz veins outcropping around and between the breccias returned anomalous Au-Ag values including the highest Au and Ag values (9.74 g/t Au and 214 g/t Ag).

Notably, the Copper Queen breccias also contain highly anomalous silver ranging from <1 g/t to 41.7 g/t Ag, and gold ranging from detection limit to 0.58 g/t Au. Molybdenum is highly anomalous in some of the samples, especially in the mineralized quartz veins around the breccias, reaching values up to 196.5 ppm Mo, clearly suggesting an overall association with a fertile, high-level porphyry environment.

Sable’s team continues on the ground, mapping and evaluating at least three additional areas where Cu mineralization has been observed outside of the main breccia zones described in this press release. Results for samples from these additional zones will be reported at a later date.

The company also reports that it has granted an aggregate of 3,450,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants in accordance with the company’s stock option plan. The options granted are exercisable at $0.05 for a period of five years.

The Copper Queen project is located 225km west of Williams Lake in Central western BC, and 25km NW of Sable’s Perk Rocky project. Exploration work conducted by Anaconda American Brass between 1968 and 1969 shows the existence of quartz feldspar porphyries and at least five mineralized breccias within a porphyry system of approximately 4.5 x 2km.

Anaconda reported drilling 182 metres in two holes in 1969; however, Anaconda did not file detailed information about the drilling but reported grades from 0.2 to 0.3% copper in 6 to 25 metres intervals. Rio Tinto drilled two holes totaling 119 metres on the southern margin of McClinchy Lake following a chargeability anomaly where Cu mineralization was observed but results were not significant. Minor sampling visits were conducted in 1982 and 1994, and a 900km VLF-EM and radiometric survey was conducted by Seaborne Minerals in 2011. No exploration activity has been performed on the property since 2011 and no mapping since the Anaconda times. Sable initially staked the property in May 2024 and recently extended the property to 13,880 hectares.

Sable’s focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Perk Rocky Project (10,475ha), Copper Queen (13,880ha), and Rusty Peak (1,942 ha) properties in British Columbia.

