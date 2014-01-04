Sable Resources drills 3.75% CuEq over 2.9 metres at Don Julio, Argentina

Share this article

Sable Resources Ltd. [SAE-TSXV; SBLRF-OTCQB] provided an update on the continuing drill program at the Don Julio project, located in the province of San Juan, Argentina.

All exploration activities at Don Julio are financed by South32 Ltd. [SHTLF-OTC] under the earn-in agreement between the company and South32, signed in 2021.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable commented, “Don Julio is a multi-target project contained within an area of over 10 x 10 km. This season’s drilling program has been designed to test several of these targets. The current drilling results from the La Gringa and Punta Cana targets along with our geological observations define large anomalous mineral systems and provide exploration vectors that take us closer to the causative porphyry intrusive centres which in porphyry systems often host the best copper and gold grades. Drilling continues at La Gringa along with the modeling of all available data from La Gringa and Punta Cana to continue exploration, refine the geological models and to plan additional drilling.”

Highlights – 1-La Gringa: Nine drill holes have been completed this season at the La Gringa target for a total of 4,098 metres. Drilling has defined a >1,500 metres NNE long and >1,000 metres wide porphyry system, mostly covered by thin quaternary gravels along the La Gringa valley.

DJ-DH-23-14: 3.75% CuEq (copper equivalent) (17.3 gr/t silver; 1.44 g/t gold; 2.33% copper; 0.58% zinc) over 2.90 metres from 77.6 to 80.5 metres, including 9.83% copper equivalent (46.5 g/t silver; 3.85 g/t gold; 6.03% copper; 1.61% zinc) over 0.50 metres from 78.7 to 79.2 metres.

DJ-DH-23-15: 0.17% CuEq (3.14 g/t silver; 0.092% copper; 163 parts per million molybdenum) over 17.0 metres from 724.0 to 741.0 metres; 0.17% copper equivalent (0.068% copper; 319 parts per million molybdenum) over 157.0 metres from 844.0 to 1,001 metres, including 0.22% CuEq (0.11% copper; 333 parts per million molybdenum) over 22.80 metres from 903.20 to 926.0 metres.

DJ-DH-23-17: 1.11% CuEq (5.33 g/t silver; 1.07 g/t gold; 0.28% copper) over 6.0 metres from 155.5 to 161.5 metres.

DJ-DH-23-19: 1.15% CuEq (8.63 g/t silver; 0.42 g/t gold; 0.77% copper) over 0.9 metres from 281.55 to 282.45 metres; 0.61% CuEq (5.48 g/t silver; 0.3 g/t gold; 0.26% copper) over 17.5 metres from 326.5 to 344.0 metres; 0.49% CuEq (9.77 g/t silver; 0.16 g/t tonne gold; 0.1% copper) over 11.0 metres from 427.0 to 438.0 metres; 0.75% CuEq (14.88 g/t silver; 0.37 g/t gold; 0.32% copper) over 1.6 metres from 448.1 to 449.7 metres.

2-Punta Cana: A 437-metre drill hole (DJ-DH-23-16) was completed at Punta Cana targeting subcropping Au-Cu porphyry style mineralization over a strong magnetic anomaly and close to two anomalous drill holes from the last drill season. The last 156 metres of this hole returned 0.32 g/t gold equivalent associated with quartz-bornite-chalcopyrite veinlets hosted by a series of subvolcanic intrusions and breccias. The Company believes that this mineralization represents the highest part or carapace of a large porphyry system at deeper level. Future drill campaigns will evaluate the grade profile of the system below the 4,500 masl horizon.

DJ-DH-23-16: 0.32 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent) (6.39 g/t silver; 0.11 g/t gold; 0.086% copper; 32 parts per million molybdenum) over 156.0 metres from 281.0 to 437.0 metres, including 0.45 g/t AuEq (11.05 g/t silver; 0.14 g/t gold; 0.11% copper; 39 parts per million molybdenum) over 55.0 metres from 330.0 to 385.0 metres, including 1.05 g/t AuEq (46.68 g/t silver; 0.13 g/t gold; 0.15% copper; 0.17% lead; 0.14% zinc; 51 parts per million molybdenum) over 12.0 metres from 330.0 to 342.0 metres.

3-Fermin: The first round of drilling started at the Fermin base metals skarn target during the last week of March. Two drill holes for a total 450.8 metres have been completed with assays pending.

The Don Julio project comprises 69,350 hectares in the Cordillera Frontal in San Juan, Argentina. It includes the Don Julio cluster that contains numerous targets of porphyry (La Gringa, Poposa, Amarillo, Punta Cana, Tocota); intermediate sulfidation (Lodo, San Gabriel, Colorado); skarn (Fermin); and the regional properties that include the Los Pumas project as well as extensive unexplored ground.

Since 2018, Sable has conducted systematic surface work including mapping; rock sampling; talus sampling; GroundMag, and UAV-Mag, and induced polarization. Sable performed a first drilling campaign in 2019 with 3,101 metres drilled in 11 holes and a second campaign in early 2022 comprising 4,294 metres in 9 holes. In 2021, Sable signed an Earn-In agreement with South32 to jointly explore the Don Julio project.

Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, La Poncha, and Los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

