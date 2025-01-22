Saga Metals to drill Double Mer, Radar projects, Labrador

Share this article

Saga Metals Corp. [TSXV: SAGA] provided an update on the final in-province preparations for its maiden drill programs at the Double Mer uranium and Radar titanium-vanadium projects in Labrador, Canada.

On Januatry 19, 2025, Saga’s exploration team, including Michael Garagan, chief geological officer and director of Saga, landed in Labrador. After retrieving equipment from Saga’s storage facility, the team was able to complete orientations and briefed Air Tunilik, Newfoundland Helicopters and other supportive members on the project plans and objectives.

On January 22, 2025, the first winter flight into the Double Mer camp was completed to confirm thickness of the lake ice to ensure Air Tunilik can land its Twin Otter float plane retrofitted with skis. After confirming the average thickness was 22 inches, well above the required 19 inches, the team cleared and organized the camp, preparing for the arrival of equipment and supplies.

The approved landing then allowed Saga’s crew and Air Tunilik to complete the first Twin Otter flight into the Double Mer camp, offloading supplies and grooming the lake by snowmobile and groomer for future supply runs.

In the early part of the week ahead, Saga will fly in the remaining camp materials, including lumber, piping, generators, stoves and other required gear. Geominex has been engaged to complete the remainder of the camp refurbishment in preparations for the maiden uranium drill program.

In Cartwright, experienced local heavy equipment operators cleared and prepared the drillers lay down near the targeted Hawkeye zone. As fuel arrived in Goose Bay, a portion was offloaded and stored for transport into the Double Mer camp and the rest was shipped into Cartwright and stored in the company’s permitted fuel cache.

Starting January 24, 2025, Saga’s team commenced clearing and preparing the drill pads, conducting trail maintenance and reconnaissance over the Hawkeye zone as well as setting up the core shack.

Gladiator Drilling is due to arrive in Cartwright and will begin the maiden drill program at the Radar titanium-vanadium project.

Maiden drill program: Drilling will commence in Q1 2025 on both projects in Labrador, with the Radar titanium-vanadium program starting this week. Both projects are set to drill a minimum 1,500 metres in their respective zones.

Double Mer uranium drilling location: This drill program will systematically grid and evaluate the anomalies of the Luivik zone, providing comprehensive data on its uranium potential.

Double Mer’s Luivik zone potential: The westernmost area of the 18-km radiometric trend showcases potential for secondary fluid enrichment that can be conducive to uranium mineralization with 300-metre width and potentially a one-km strike containing samples up to 0.3692% U 3 O 8 (triuranium octoxide).

Double Mer’s petrographic and petrologic analysis: Indications from the recent study suggest pegmatites in the Luivik zone are genetically related to the pegmatites through the entire 18-km trend.

Radar titanium-vanadium drilling location: The Hawkeye zone is the most advanced zone, with both surface samples and detailed geophysics creating clear drill targets.

Radar’s Hawkeye zone potential: Assays have returned consistent values between 2.5% and 11.1% TiO 2 (titanium dioxide) and between 0.2% and 0.66% V 2 O 5 (vanadium pentoxide), confirming the presence of high-grade titanium and vanadium across a potential one-km-wide and four-km-long trend.

Mineralized system defined: Advanced geophysics and magnetic inversion interpretation clearly outlines the phases of a layered mafic intrusion and mineralization potential over 600 metres at depth, creating drill-ready targets.

The Double Mer uranium project is Saga Metals’ flagship project, covering 1,024 claims across 25,600 hectares in eastern-central Labrador. Leveraging significant historical exploration, Saga’s exploration team validated key data and built upon the company’s understanding of the project’s uranium potential. More recently, Saga confirmed the presence of uraninite and the genetic leakage between pegmatites along the 18-kilometre trend. The Double Mer project boasts surface samples showing uranium oxide (U 3 O 8 ) concentrations as high as 0.428% U 3 O 8 and scintillometer readings up to 27,000 counts per second.

The Radar titanium-vanadium property is located 10 km south of Cartwright, Labrador. The project spans 17,250 hectares and benefits from road access, supporting efficient exploration and development. Radar’s Hawkeye zone is the most prospective target on the property with detailed geophysics and surface samples completed to date. Results include 2.5% to 11.1% TiO 2 and 0.2% to 0.66% V 2 O 5 and are suggestive of a complex and multi-phased layered mafic intrusion that may be upward of one km wide, 4 km long and potentially over 600 metres deep. Recent geophysics completed on the property show very detailed correlation to the rock samples and observed phase changes in the system.

The company’s flagship asset, the Double Mer uranium project covers 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18-km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14-km section producing samples as high as 4,281 parts per million U 3 O 8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000 counts per second.

Saga also owns the Legacy lithium property in Quebec’s Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault lithium project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration and Loyal Lithium.

Saga also holds secondary exploration assets in Labrador, where the company is focused on the discovery of titanium, vanadium and iron ore.

