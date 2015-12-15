Sage Potash confirms multiple water-bearing zones for Sage Plain future solution mining operations project, Utah

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Sage Potash Corp. [TSXV: SAGE; OTCQB: SGPTF] reported positive results from hydrogeological testing completed at the Peterson 1 well at its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project in southeast Utah. Testing confirmed two saline, non-potable water-bearing zones within the project area, with preliminary results supporting their potential use as future process water for solution mining operations.

The results represent an important step in advancing Sage’s water strategy, with the identified zones occurring at depths consistent with the company’s existing water right and providing potential sources of process water that would not compete with potable municipal or agricultural supplies.

Hydrogeological Program Highlights: Two water-bearing zones confirmed at Peterson 1, providing potential sources of process water within the Sage Plain Project area.

Non-potable saline water has been confirmed, with water chemistry considered adequate for future processing and solution mining applications.

Results align with Sage’s existing water right, which authorizes up to 185,000 cubic meters of brackish groundwater annually for processing and solution mining.

An additional high permeability zone was identified in the Honaker Trail Formation, providing another target for future groundwater evaluation.

Results will now be incorporated into the company’s ongoing engineering studies alongside the updated NI 43-101 resource estimate.

As announced June 24, 2026, the Peterson 1 drill program included a hydrogeological assessment designed to conduct targeted Drill Stem Tests (DSTs) in formations exhibiting water flow. The DSTs are field screening tools used to evaluate yield rates and water quality, primarily targeting saline, non-potable aquifers, for future solution mining operations.

“Peterson 1 continues to deliver important results for the Sage Plain Project. In addition to the strong potash grades and thicknesses we recently reported, we have now identified multiple potential sources of non-potable process water within the project area,” said Patricio Varas, CEO of Sage Potash. “Water is a critical component of solution mining, and these results provide another important piece of the development picture. Importantly, the water identified is saline and non-petpotable, and the tested horizons align with our existing water right. We view this as another meaningful step in de-risking Sage Plain as we advance the project into its next phase of engineering.”

Northstar Drillstem Testers Inc. conducted three inflate-straddle DSTs, each over a 38-metre (125-foot) interval of the 8¾ inch hole, between July 17 and July 19, 2026. The tests were designed to measure formation pressure, estimate permeability and inflow rates, and collect downhole fluid samples for water quality analyses.

DST 1 was completed with three flow periods and two shut-in periods. The test recovered 663 metres (2,175 feet) of formation water, approximately 2.8 cubic metres (17.5 barrels), and recorded consistent shut-in pressures of 1,068 pound per square inch gauge (psig)and 1,061 psig, indicating a pressurized, water-bearing horizon. Downhole temperature was 41°C (105°F).

DST 2 recorded a shut-in pressure of 1,345 psig but produced negligible inflow during a single 16-minute flow period, indicating a low-permeability interval. The fluid recovered consisted predominantly of drilling fluid. The sample was submitted for laboratory analysis, which confirmed it was not representative of formation water, and it has been excluded from the water chemistry summary.

DST 3 was completed with three flow periods and two shut-in periods. The test recovered 610 metres (2,000 feet), approximately 2.5 cubic metres (16 barrels), of formation water and recorded shut-in pressures of 1,434 psig and 1,419 psig, confirming a second, deeper water-bearing horizon.

DSTs are short-duration tests that primarily characterize the formation immediately surrounding the wellbore. Yields estimated from DST data are preliminary and may not be representative of sustained, long-term production rates. Additional testing will be completed to further characterize the anticipated available water volumes.

The company engaged RESPEC LLC (“RESPEC”), which completed the company’s September 8, 2025 NI 43-101 resource estimate, to review the DST data. RESPEC’s preliminary estimates assume a pumping well with the same length and diameter as each tested interval.

Erik Hemstad, PE, MBA, of RESPEC, commented: “From DST 1, preliminary estimates indicate a water volume yield of 7 m³/h (75 gpm), and from DST 3,- 4.5 m³/h (20 gpm). Moreover, DSTs are excellent for measuring formation pressures. While the results can also be used to estimate hydraulic conductivity, these tests are inherently short in duration and therefore primarily characterize the formation immediately surrounding the borehole.”

Fluid samples from all three DSTs were submitted to ACZ Laboratories, Inc. in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, a NELAC-accredited laboratory, for comprehensive inorganic analysis.

Both samples are sodium-chloride type waters. The DST 1 (Cutler) sample has a calculated dissolved solids content of 32,400 mg/L. The DST 3 (Lower Cutler/Rico) sample has a calculated dissolved solids content of 79,600 mg/L. Both waters are non-potable and unsuitable for agricultural or irrigation or domestic use.

Solution mining recovers potash by dissolving it with injected water or brine. Sodium-chloride concentrations in recovered water samples are well below salt saturation and therefore retain substantial dissolving capacity. The company therefore considers the quality of these waters adequate for processing and solution mining. Specific process design requirements will be addressed in future engineering studies.

Importantly, these findings validate the company’s existing water permitting framework. In July 2023, the Utah Division of Water Rights approved the company’s 20-year Fixed-Time Application (Water Right 09-2684, Application F83735) authorizing the withdrawal of up to 150 acre-feet annually, of brackish water to support processing and solution mining cavern operations. The permit specifically contemplated sourcing brackish water from an underground aquifer at an approximate depth of 1,200 metres (3,950 feet)-a target depth directly validated by the productive horizons confirmed in DST 1 (1,033 – 1,071 m; 3,390 – 3,515 feet) and DST 3 (1,295 – 1,334 m; 4,250 – 4,375 feet).

While drilling the Peterson 1 hole, the well encountered an anticipated lost-circulation zone in the Honaker Trail Formation. Approximately 12.7 cubic metres (80 barrels) of drilling fluid were lost between 1,408 and 1,445 metres (4,620 and 4,740 feet) (1,408 – 1,445 m) despite lost circulation material already present in the mud system. Continued fluid losses of approximately 1.6 cubic metres (10 barrels) per hour persisted to 1,509 metres celected not to run a DST or sample this interval.

The company believes the rapid rate and volume of fluid loss indicates a highly permeable, high-transmissivity horizon capable of supplying significant water volumes, representing a compelling target for future hydrogeological evaluation. Regional studies of the Paradox Basin report that formation-water salinity generally increases with depth toward the Paradox evaporites (Hanshaw and Hill, 1969). Consistent with this regional trend and the increasing salinity observed from DST 1 to DST 3 at Peterson 1, the company expects Honaker Trail formation fluids to be similarly saline and non-potable. The hydrogeological results will be incorporated into the Company’s ongoing and future engineering studies.

Sage Potash is dedicated to developing its flagship Sage Plain Potash Project, located in the Paradox Basin, Utah. With a large, high-grade resource base, the company is advancing toward its goal of establishing a secure and sustainable domestic potash production platform in the United States.

Resource World Magazine Inc. has prepared this editorial for general information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell securities in the companies discussed herein. The information provided has been derived from sources believed to be reliable but cannot be guaranteed. This editorial does not take into account the readers investment criteria, investment expertise, financial condition, or financial goals of individual recipients and other concerns such as jurisdictional and/or legal restrictions that may exist for certain persons. Recipients should rely on their own due diligence and seek their own professional advice before investing.

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