SALi Lithium completes Phase I exploration at El Quemado Project, Argentina

Share this article

SALi Lithium Corp. [CSE: SALI] reported the successful completion of its Phase 1 exploration program at the El Quemado Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The program involved detailed mapping and sampling which included channel sampling and stream sediments geochemistry, with a primarily focus on the Tres Tetas zone. Tres Tetas is one of several zones within the Project area known to host multiple pegmatites containing spodumene, a key lithium-bearing mineral.

During the program, a systematic channel sampling initiative was conducted in the Tres Tetas zone alongside soil sampling in the la Elvirita zone. The mapping and channel sampling activities covered an area of approximately 12 km². The channel sampling produced a total of 54 samples, collected from seven pegmatites, some of which measured over eight metres in thickness and extended along strike for more than 600-metres.

Mapping of the pegmatites led to the identification of spodumene (lithium), columbite (niobium), and tantalite (tantalum) – all potentially commercially viable minerals. In addition to the work at Tres Tetas, four historical waste dumps associated with small-scale underground workings were surveyed. In the La Elvirita zone, 19 stream sediment samples were collected, effectively covering all the catchments in the target zone.

Further to the company’s news release dated May 15, 2025 announcing a non-brokered private placement of its securities, the company will also make the private placement available to certain investors who have obtained advice about the suitability of the investment from an investment dealer pursuant to prospectus exemptions available in the local jurisdictions.

The private placement is intended to raise gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 from the sale of up to 8 million units at a price per unit of C$0.125. The private placement is not subject to any minimum. The gross proceeds will be used to fund approximately C$200,000 for exploration on SALi’s Argentinian property with the balance raised available for general working capital purposes.”

SALi Lithium holds a controlling interest in the El Quemado Project, comprising 46 mining concessions totaling 58,000 hectares in Salta Province, Argentina. Additionally, the company has a 4,680-hectare gold property located in the prolific Windfall Gold Camp in Quebec and 30,222 hectares covering two greenstone belts in the James Bay Region, Quebec, Canada.

Share this article