San Lorenzo Gold drills 6.52 g/t gold over 4.5 metres, including 9.54 g/t gold over 1.23 metres Gold in Arco De Oro Hole 2, Salvadora Project, Chile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. [TSXV: SLG] reported assay results from the second hole on its Arco de Oro target gold target within its flagship Salvadora property, Chile.

San Lorenzo also provides an update on preliminary results from the third hole drilled on the target.

Drill hole SAL 02–25 returned 4.4 metres of 6.52 g/t gold, 13.7 g/t silver and 0.1% copper, including 1.2 metres of 9.54 g/t gold, 25.2 g/t silver and 0.17% copper.

San Lorenzo’s VP Exploration, Terence Walker commented on the assay results from the Hole SAL 02-25: “we are pleased that the gold values returned from the main vein system fit well into our model and yet again extends the strike length of the Arco de Oro system – by approximately 250 metres to the south-east. San Lorenzo drilling has now intercepted significant gold grades over 1.3 km of strike length and at depths up to 300 metres. The vein system remains open in all directions.”

San Lorenzo has also received preliminary results from hole SAL 03-25 – the third hole recently drilled on the Arco de Oro trend. Significant and anomalous gold values were returned over an unexpectedly wide interval. However, those values were wide spaced and intermittent. As a result, San Lorenzo has decided to initiate a detailed field investigation prior to releasing assay information which may be unreliable. Preliminary indications are that SAL 03-25 was drilled within and across a fault zone which has caused the system, visible from surface workings to extend for at least another 2 km, to have been laterally displaced in the vicinity of hole SAL 03-25. A coherent vein, like those in surface and underground workings and all other Arco de Oro drill holes, was not intercepted in hole SAL 03-25.

San Lorenzo will start an IP survey to expand geophysical coverage at both Arco de Oro and Cerro Blanco immediately, which will be closely followed up by the next phase of drilling.

San Lorenzo is focused on advancing its flagship Salvadora property located in Chile’s mega-porphyry belt. Results obtained from drilling programs already conducted on four different targets have convinced management that several significant gold and copper enriched epithermal and porphyry style systems lie within the boundaries of the Salvadora property.

