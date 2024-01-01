San Lorenzo Gold drills Salvadora gold-copper project, Chile

Share this article

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. [TSXV: SLG] reported that the second phase of the recently announced diamond drilling program on the Arco de Oro target of the company’s Salvador Gold-Copper Project in Chile has been successfully completed.

Arco de Oro Drilling: A minimum of two holes were planned, with a third hole dependent on results from the first two. The third hole was successfully drilled, bringing the total to 891 metres completed on Arco de Oro during the second phase.

San Lorenzo previously drilled five holes that cross-cut the Arco de Oro system. Those prior holes established a strike length of approximately 1 km. The current program aims to extend this strike length in both the NW and SE directions. San Lorenzo’s IP has identified a significant chargeability anomaly under the Arco de Oro system which appears to be stronger in the NW direction.

San Lorenzo’s VP, Exploration, Terence (Terry) Walker stated, “We are pleased with the mineralization and alteration exhibited in core from drilling on Arco de Oro. We eagerly await the assay results which will be forthcoming in 4-5 weeks due to lab backlogs in Chile. We are especially interested in determining the validity of the chargeability anomaly which appears stronger towards the NW”.

Arco de Oro Trend: Arco de Oro is a high priority target. Approximately 1 km of strike length on a system of epithermal veins has been confirmed by drilling conducted by San Lorenzo thus far and surface artisanal workings infer that an additional 1.5 km of strike may exist on the Arco de Oro trend. This drilling program was designed to test NW and SE extensions.

SAL 04 25 is the most northwesterly hole drilled so far on the Arco de Oro trend.

Additional Drilling – Tres Amigos: San Lorenzo has commenced the permitting process with Sernageomin (the Chilean mining regulator) for an expanded multi-hole program on Tres Amigos – a significant third target area on the Salvadora property insofar as hole SAL 06-16 returned the following significant results of 34 metres of 1.48% copper and 0.22 g/t gold, including 6 metres of 5.71% copper and 0.1 g/t gold.

The follow-up hole SAL 02-18 – located approximately 500 metres north of SAL 06-16 – returned the following significant results of 60 metres grading 0.47% copper and 0.17 g/t gold, including 33 metres of 1.07% copper and 0.37 g/t gold.

San Lorenzo will be updating activities at Tres Amigos – a system that is open in both directions – later in Q1, 2025.

Sam Lorenzo is focused on advancing its Salvadora property located in Chile’s mega-porphyry belt. Results obtained from drilling programs already conducted on four different targets to date have convinced management that several significant gold and copper enriched epithermal and porphyry style systems underly the Salvadora property.

