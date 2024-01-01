San Lorenzo to drill Cerro Blanco Target, Salvadora project, Chile

Share this article

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. [TSXV: SLG] reported that targeting, drill road access and pad construction haven been competed for the maiden drill program on its Cerro Blanco target at Salvadora project, Chile.

Cerro Blanco is one of five target areas located within San Lorenzo’s Salvadora property. It is highlighted by a strong leached cap and alteration zone exposed in the approximately 250 metres high valley wall formed by river erosion on the northern edge of the target zone. This alteration zone is exposed over a strike length exceeding 2.5 km south of the valley wall. In Chile, the type of surface alteration seen at Cerro Blanco is a common feature within and above similar mineralized intrusions as evidenced locally by the porphyry copper/gold deposits associated with the El Salvador mine 15 km to the NE.

The Cerro Blanco feature has long been a priority target – not yet drilled because of a lack of access – with access having recently been completed.

San Lorenzo’s recent efforts included completion of additional surface rock and soil sampling on Cerro Blanco. A strong 2.5-km sq soil copper anomaly was identified – which is open to the NW, NE and SW. Numerous soil samples graded from 0.05-0.1% copper and numerous rock samples graded 0.1-1.55% copper and 0.02-0.33 g/t gold. An IP survey detected a moderate to strong chargeability anomaly underlying the core of the surface soil and rock copper/gold anomaly which is also open on strike and at depth. During construction, altered mineralized rock was exposed in the road cuts confirming the local nature of the surface alteration.

Permits for the maiden drill program are expected imminently. The recent increase in the credit facility from a director and officer will finance the maiden drill program at Cerro Blanco.

San Lorenzo VP Exploration, Terry Walker, commented that “Cerro Blanco is a very large, classic porphyry target. The combination of the large alteration zone with anomalous copper/gold geochemistry and IP chargeability makes it a compelling target and we’re very pleased to have competed access work so we can finally drill test it.”

San Lorenzo is focused on advancing its Salvadora property located in Chile’s mega porphyry Cu-Au-Mo belt – just south of one of Chile’s major porphyry deposits and producing mines, El Salvador.

Results obtained from drilling programs conducted on four different targets to date have convinced management that several significant gold and copper enriched epithermal and porphyry style copper, gold molybdenum systems underly the Salvadora property.

