Sanatana Resources launches exploration program, Yukon

Share this article

Sanatana Resources Inc. [TSXV: STA] has begun an initial exploration program on its Gold Strike Two Project in the Rogue Plutonic Complex region, Yukon Territory. The Gold Strike Two Project is located in the Tombstone Gold Belt, approximately 15km east of Snowline Gold Corp,’s Valley gold deposit.

Peter Miles, CEO, commented, “Sanatana has commenced our initial exploration program in Yukon. We are pleased to report that field crews have discovered two instances of sheeted quartz veins from two separate locations on Gold Strike Two. One is hosted in the Rogue intrusion and one is hosted in hornfels; we note that in both locations there are up to ten veins per metre. Although we cannot say without receiving assays from the associated samples that the sheeted quartz veins are mineralized, we are certainly pleased to see them on the first day of exploration.

“The Rogue Plutonic Complex region is known to host RIRGS-type mineralization which often occur in clusters. Our initial exploration highlights the underexplored nature of this prospective district. We look forward to reporting results when available.”

Gold Strike Two Project: The Rogue Pluton is considered prospective to potentially host reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) style mineralization. RIRGS deposits are a type of gold deposit found in specific geological settings, notably within the Tombstone Gold Belt in Yukon, Canada. The Gold Strike Two Project lies within the eastern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt.

These deposits are associated with reduced (low-oxygen) plutonic intrusions, typically mid-Cretaceous granitic bodies, and are characterized by gold mineralization hosted in sheeted quartz veins, skarns, or disseminated forms. RIRGS deposits are known to occur in clusters. The most significant RIRGS deposit in the region occurs on the adjacent Rogue Project of Snowline Gold at their Valley Gold Deposit, which is approximately 15 km west-northwest of the Goldstrike Two Project.

The Gold Strike Two Project exploration work will take place on the underexplored Rogue intrusive. Previous work revealed two separate anomalous zones, one in the southern edge of the intrusion where there are anomalous stream sediment samples in Au, Cu, As and Zn, and one in the northwestern edge where stream sediments are anomalous in Au, Bi, W and U.

Results from the historic stream sediment samples suggest the intrusion might be a composite intrusion with at least a southern phase and a northern phase. The stream sampling results disclosed in this news release are historical in nature. Sanatana has not undertaken any independent investigation, nor has it independently analyzed the result of the historical exploration work presented here. The company plans to use this historic data to help guide its current exploration work.

Share this article