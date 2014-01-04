Sanu Gold drills 1.55 g/t gold over 15 metres at Daina, Guinea

Share this article

Sanu Gold Corp. [SANU-CSE; SNGCF-OTCQB] reported initial results from the company’s 2023 reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Daina 2 main zone target on the Daina gold exploration permit, located in Guinea’s prolific Siguiri basin, approximately 50 km northwest of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.’s [AU-NYSE; AGD-LSE] Siguiri mine, West Africa.

Highlights include 1.55 g/t gold over 15 metres, including 2.55 g/t gold over 6 metres (DAI-RC-044); 1.03 g/t gold over 10 metres, including 6.64 g/t gold over one metre (DAI-RC-043).

Martin Pawlitschek, president and CEO, commented: “The limited initial drilling at our Daina 2 Main Zone discovery in the 2023 program was designed to continue to test the different vein orientations observed in surface exposures at this highly prospective target centered on a 4.5-km long gold-bearing anomaly. While this most recent drilling continued to intersect broad zones of gold mineralization at the Daina 2 Main Zone, this orientation did not sample the very high-grade gold veins encountered previously at this target. This work will serve to optimize further drill testing along this gold-bearing structure.”

Ten RC holes totaling 1,016 metres have been drilled at the Daina 2 Main Zone in 2023. The results for the first seven holes, totaling 688 metres, have been received. Results for the remaining three holes, totaling 328 metres, are pending. This drilling was designed to test an alternate drill orientation from the 2022 drilling campaign prior to proceeding with a more systematic drill test of the 4.5 km Daina 2 target. The new holes were drilled to the southeast, as field measurements and structural investigations indicated that most high-grade mineralized veins at Daina 2 Main Zone trend northeast to east-northeast, forming vein sets that crosscut and are preferentially hosted within a thick southwest dipping greywacke unit. The initial 2023 drill program aimed to intersect these high-grade vein sets at high angle, as well as a second set of lower grade veins, both of which are targeted by local miners.

Significant intercepts from the first seven RC holes of the 2023 program include 1.55 g/t gold over 15 metres, including 2.55 g/t gold over 6 metres, followed further downhole by 0.60 g/t gold over 11 metres, including 2.34 g/t gold over one metres (DAI-RC-044); 1.03 g/t gold over 10 metres, including 6.64 g/t gold over one m (DAI-RC-043); 0.37 g/t gold over 21 metres, including 1.19 g/t gold over one metre followed further downhole by 0.68 g/t gold over 5 metres, including 1.82 g/t gold over one metre (DAI-RC-045).

Results returned from the 2022 drill program at the Daina 2 Main Zone which were drilled on an easterly and westerly azimuth include 4.75 g/t gold over 21 metres, including 85.5 g/t gold over one metre (DAI-RC-004); 1.99 g/t gold over 37 metres, including 32.6 g/t gold over one metre, followed further downhole by 1.23 g/t gold over 15 metres, including 12.3 g/t gold over one metre (DAI-RC-001); and 5.50 g/t gold over 11 metres, including 56.6 g/t gold over one metre (DAI-RC-013).

Based on the results from the drilling completed to date at the Daina 2 Main Zone and structural information obtained from surface exposures, the company will evaluate the preferred orientation for follow-up drilling at this target.

Results for the remaining three holes of the current orientation program are pending and will be released when received.

A total of 10,000 metres of RC drilling is planned to fully and systematically test the 4.5-km long Daina 2 target, one of the largest anomalies on the Daina exploration permit, as well as additional targets at Daina. The planned program allows for drilling systematic drill fences along the combined 15 km length of gold-bearing structures which comprise targets 1, 2 and 6 at Daina. The results from the first seven holes in 2023, along with results from 2022, will assist in guiding the drill orientations for further testing of this highly prospective permit.

Located within Guinea’s Siguiri Basin, a world class gold district that is host to several operating mines and major new discoveries, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits. The company has defined multi-kilometer long gold-bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets and is targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. In its inaugural drill program in 2022, Sanu Gold discovered the high-grade Daina 2 Main Zone on the Daina Gold Exploration Permit.

