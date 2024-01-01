Sanu Gold drills 51 metres of 3.1 g/t gold at Daina Permit, Guinea

Share this article

Sanu Gold Corp. [CSE: SANU; OTCQB: SNGCF] reported has identified a new high-grade zone at its Daina permit while the first-ever drill program at its Diguifara Permit confirmed wide mineralization, both located in the prolific Siguiri Basin of Guinea, in West Africa.

The latest drill program began in October 2024, following the close of the strategic investment from AngloGold Ashanti plc. Since then, a total of 6,074 metres were drilled across eight targets located on the Daina and Diguifara permits, comprising 78 Air Core (AC) and Reverse Circulation (RC) holes.

Daina target exploration highlights – Daina 2 South target: New discovery as recent drilling campaign identified a new high-grade zone, which is located 4km long trend of the Daina 2 Main Zone target, with 51m at 3.11 g/t Au from 6m, including 5m at 20.0 g/t Au in hole DAI-AC-021.

Open along strike as mineralization in hole DAI-AC-021 begins only 6m down hole and occurs 1km southeast along strike from the Daina 2 discovery holes.

Open at depth as hole DAI-AC-021 ended in mineralization (1 m at 57.3 g/t Au).

Further follow-up drilling planned as Daina 2 has to date only been tested by shallow and very widely spaced holes.

Hosts a high-grade gold discovery which spans over 10km along strike, located contiguous to properties owned by AngloGold Ashanti, along the same trend.

Daina 2 Main Zone target: Previous drilling confirmed high grade mineralization with intercepts of 15m at 5.48 g/t Au; 21m at 4.75 g/t Au; 37m at 1.99 g/t Au; and 11m at 5.50 g/t Au.

Diguifara target exploration highlights: Located 20km from the Siguiri gold mine which is owned by AngloGold Ashanti. First-ever drill program confirmed persistent, wide mineralization on all the targets, with intercepts of up to 40m at all three targets including 34m of 0.55 g/t Au including 4m of 1.5 g/t Au (DIG-AC-024), 40m of 0.40 g/t Au (DIG-RC-008) and 34m of 0.50 g/t Au (DIG-RC-007).

Given the 8-km strike length and the shallow nature of the drilling to date, further follow up work including step out drilling will be required on all three targets.

Following the strategic investments of AngloGold Ashanti, Montage Gold, and the Lundin family, the company has $13 million in cash on hand and remains well capitalized for follow-up drilling. The company is planning follow-up holes with drill mobilization expected to occur later in Q1-2025.

Martin Pawlitschek, President and CEO of Sanu Gold commented: “We are very excited by these exceptional drill intercepts 1 km to the south of previous high value intercepts at the Daina 2 main zone. The results demonstrate the potential to discover additional high-grade zones along this 4 km trend, which has to date only been tested by shallow and very wide spaced Air Core and RC drilling. Daina 1 South also returned significant wide intervals of gold mineralization, confirming the potential for mineralization on this large footprint target. The Company is evaluating the next steps which will include further drilling at Daina this quarter. At Diguifara, our inaugural drill program, returned wide zones of gold mineralization on all three targets, spread over an eight-kilometer trend that will be followed up in Q1.”

At the Daina permit, the company completed a total of 29 air core holes (AC) for 1,998 metres and 10 reverse circulation (RC) holes for 1,014 metres across four targets. These include Daina 1 South, Dain North, Daina 6, Daina 2 and its Daina South extension, and are further detailed below.

Daina 2 Target: A total of eight RC holes totaling 770 metres and seven AC holes totaling 348 meters were drilled at the Daina 2 Target within the latest drill program. This drilling program was designed to test the northern and southern extension of the mineralization intercepted in the Main Zone in 2022 and 2023. The Daina 2 Target is a potentially 4 km long mineralized corridor trending NNW.

The latest drill program targeted the extensions of the structure on step outs to the north and south of the main zone. Hole DAI-AC-021 intersected 51 metres of 3.11 g/t gold approximately 1 km south of the Daina 2 Main Zone, demonstrating the high-grade potential at significant distances to the south. Auger sampling and surface geochemistry demonstrate that the trend has potential to continue for an additional 1 km to the south from the new discovery.

Importantly, hole DAI-AC-021 terminated at a depth of 57 meters within mineralization, with the last 1 meter interval returning 57.3 g/t gold. The air core hole was terminated on blade refusal due to the hardness of the rock at the base of the saprolite zone.

Significant intercepts from this program reported here include 51 metres of 3.11 g/t Au from 6m, including 4m of 4.47 g/t Au, as well as 5m of 20.0 g/t Au further downhole in DAI-AC-021; 16m of 0.94 g/t Au from 20m, including 8m of 1.2 g/t Au in DAI-AC-022 and 4 m of 1.84 g/t Au from 60m, in DAI-RC-051.

Daina 1 South Target: Two RC holes totaling 244 metres and 13 AC holes totaling 1,052 metres were drilled at the Daina 1 South Target. The objective of the drill program at Daina 1 South was to test a NNW trending high chargeability zone that extends over 1 km and consistent with an auger bed rock gold anomaly and a large termite mound gold anomaly.

The identified gold structure occurs at the contact between the high chargeability and medium to low chargeability zone and is expressed in the field by an area of extensive deformation, hydrothermal alteration and gold mineralization that is extensively exploited by artisanal miners through numerous pits and shafts aligned along the identified gold structure. This initial drill program tested the peripheries of the target, due to access issues in the main part of the workings at the end of the rainy season remained inaccessible to heavy machinery. Additional drilling will be required during the dry season.

Daina 1 North Target: A total of six AC holes totaling 402 metres were drilled at the Daina 1 North Target to test numerous parallel fracture systems trending NNW and moderately ENE dipping and extending along strike for over 2.4 km. Previous intercepts obtained from this target are saprolite auger sampling including 9 meters of 8.86 g/t Au (DAI-AUG-1201) and 2 meters of 2.90 g/t Au (DAI-AUG-1203) in a zone of large artisanal mining with numerous pits aligned along the NNW direction.

Daina 6 Target: A total of three AC holes totaling 196 metres were drilled at the Daina 6 Target to test NNW-trending gold anomalies extending for over 1.2 km within a 300 km wide corridor and an extensive zone of high chargeability trending NNW.

Diaguifara Targets: At the Diguifara permit, the company drilled 31 AC holes for 2,000 metres and eight RC holes for a total of 1,062 metres across three targets: Dig1, Dig2 and Dig3. These targets lie along an 8-km trend of mineralization defined by shallow artisanal workings and surface gold anomalies, as further detailed below.

DIG 1 Target: Five RC holes totaling 691 metres and 15 AC holes totaling 1,116 metres were drilled at DIG 1.The target was tested with 2 drill lines spaced 200 meters apart. This inaugural drilling program at DIG 1 Target was designed to test a large zone of high chargeability and high resistivity trending north-northwest and extending for at least 2.5 km with a width of 200 to 300 meters. This target is defined by an extensive termite mound gold anomaly, auger bed-rock anomaly and widespread artisanal workings that target gold nuggets near the surface. The auger sampling returned multiple auriferous saprolite samples (including 1.88 g/t, 1.09 g/t, 0.88 g/t and 0.73 g/t Au) within several auger holes.

DIG 2 Target: Seven AC holes totaling 297 metres were drilled at DIG 2 Target. The gold anomalies at DIG 2 Target extend over 1.5 km in length and 200 to 300 metres width and are composed of a series of closely parallel systems of structurally aligned trends of gold anomalism in zone of structural dilation. The gold trend parallels features visible in the chargeability and resistivity geophysics. High-grade gold mineralization in previous rock chip sampling from outcrops included 2.26 g/t Au and 1.07 g/t Au, and anomalous gold values in auger saprolite include 4.82 g/t and 2.51 g/t Au. Best drill intercepts obtained from recent drilling includes 18m of 0.5 g/t Au (DIG-AC-023) and 2m of 0.61 g/t Au (DIG-AC-023).

DIG 3 Target: A total of 3 RC holes totaling 371 metres and 9 AC holes totaling 587 metres were drilled at DIG 3 Target. The NW trending termite mound gold anomalies at DIG 2 Target extend over 1.2 km with an average width of 300 metres and parallel the interpreted high chargeability and high resistivity thrust faults zones that are closely associated with area of extensive artisanal workings. Best auriferous saprolite auger samples include 0.71 g/t Au and 0.46g/t Au within several auger holes. The objective of the drill program was to test this anomaly with drill lines spaced 100 to 200 metres apart testing a strike length of 600 meters centered on the best auger holes results. Best drill intercepts obtained from recent drilling includes 34m of 0.55 g/t Au, including 4m of 1.5 g/t Au (DIG-AC-024), 40m of 0.40 g/t Au (DIG-RC-008) and 34m of 0.50 g/t Au (DIG-RC-007).

The persistent wide gold mineralized zoned of up to 42 meters width at all three Diguifara targets indicates a well-developed, persistent gold-bearing structure that traverses the permit for a total length of around 8 km. Given the extensive strike length and the shallow nature of the drilling to date, further follow up work including step out drilling will be required on all three targets.

Based on the results from this drilling program and the recent ground geophysical survey (IP) currently in progress, the company will evaluate the potential for each target for follow-up drilling in 2025.

Located within the Siguiri Basin that is host to several operating mines and major new discoveries, Sanu Gold is exploring three high-quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa.

