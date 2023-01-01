Sanu Gold posts high-grade gold assays from Daina, Guinea, West Africa

Share this article

Sanu Gold Corp. [CSE-SANU; OTCQB-SNGCF] reported additional results of trench and rock chips sampling from the Daina 1 South and Daina 6 Targets of the Daina Gold Exploration Permit, located in the prolific Siguiri Basin of Guinea, West Africa. Highlights below.

Strong Mineralization in Trenches at Surface: 9 metres of 7.97 g/t gold, including 3 metres of 21.75 g/t gold in trench DAI-TR-007 at Daina 1 South.

High-Grade Samples in Multiple Locations: Rock chip samples collected at across the Daina 1 South and Daina 6 target areas returned grades as high as 61.6 g/t gold, 22.3 g/t gold and 20 g/t gold.

Compelling Targets Emerging: The newly identified high-grade mineralization at Daina 1 South is undrilled and represents a new high-priority target on the Daina Permit.

Systematic Approach to Gold Discovery: Workings and gold mineralization at the Daina 1 South and Daina 6 targets are located within an extensive termite mound and auger gold anomaly aligning with a shear zone trend.

Martin Pawlitschek, President and CEO commented: “The results from the sampling at Daina 1 South and Daina 6 demonstrate that there remains significant untested potential on the Daina permit. While the Company is focused on advancing the work at Bantabaye towards follow-up drilling on its discovery, short tactical campaigns of sampling on geophysics serve to advance the Daina targets while also keeping the permit in good standing.”

Twelve trenches totaling 104 metres were completed at Daina 1 south and four trenches totaling 36 meters completed at Daina 6. All of these trenches were completed in artisanal workings where saprolitized bedrock is exposed by local miners. Geological and structural observations indicate that all trenches at Daina 1 South and Daina 6 targets sampled sheared and hydrothermally altered greywacke and mineralized quartz veinlets and stockworks that are the main target for the local miners. The gold mineralization at those artisanal working sites at Daina 1 South and Daina 6 are located along NNW-trending and NNE-dipping gold structures that align with extensive termite mound and auger gold anomalies.

At Daina 1 South, DAI-TR-007 is mineralized in its entire length and returned 9 m of 7.97 g/t Au, including 3 m of 21.75 g/t Au. All samples from DAI-TR-011 returned gold values above detection limit, with 6 of 9 samples returning grades above 1.0 g/t Au, including 1 m of 59.3 g/t Au and 1 m of 4.67 g/t Au. The trench DAI-TR-011 is 7 meters long and returned 7 m of 1.22 g/t Au.

The other trenches completed at Daina 1 South returned significant gold intercepts including drill hole DAI-TR-001 that returned 1m of 0.39 g/t Au, 2m of 0.34 g/t Au and 1m of 0.37 g/t Au with DAI-TR-004 returning 1m of 1.38 g/t Au.

DAI-TR-005 returned 1m of 0.67 g/t Au; DAI-TR-008 returned 4m of 0.8 g/t Au; DAI-TR-009 returned 8m of 0.43 g/t Au; DAI-TR-010 returned 10m of 0.71 g/t Au; and DAI-TR-012 returned 15m of 0.64 g/t Au.

At Daina 6, DAI-TR-015 returned 9 m of 1.2 g/t Au and DAI-TR-016 returned 3 m of 4.66 g/t Au, including 1 m of 12.6 g/t Au: Both trenches sampled highly deformed coarse-grained greywacke. Gold is associated with a zone of strong hydrothermal alteration and quartz vein stockwork and breccia zones that form locally gossans in the weathered profile. These stockwork veins and breccia zones are target areas for artisanal miners and contain high-grade gold mineralization. The two other trenches returned significant intercepts including DAI-TR-013 that returned 2m of 0.37 g/t Au and 2m of 1.12 g/t Au with DAI-TR-014 returning 4m of 0.47 g/t Au.

During the program a total of 66 rock chip samples were taken from altered outcrops along the structure at Daina 1 South in artisanal working pits. 36 samples returned values above 1 g/t Au and include grades of 61.6 g/t, 22.3 g/t, 20 g/t, 16.1 g/t, 13 g/t, 12.9 g/t, 12.8 g/t, 10.7 g/t, 9 g/t, 7.17 g/t, 6.72 g/t, 6.61 g/t, 5.92 g/t, 5.84 g/t and 5.07 g/t Au.

At Daina 6, 36 rock chip samples were collected from saprolitized bedrock in artisanal working pits.

10 samples returned values more than 1 g/t Au and include grades of 10.6 g/t, 9.11 g/t, 7.02 g/t, 6.56 g/t, 6 g/t, 3.47 g/t, 3.09 g/t, and 2.79 g/t Au.

While the company’s focus remains the Bantabaye project for now, targeted programs of field work were carried out at Daina to further evaluate the as yet largely undrilled targets. In addition to the program of sampling reported here, a small program of IP conducted by SAGAX Afrique is being completed to evaluate how geophysics may contribute to drill target definition at Daina. This will also assist in keeping the permits in good standing.

Located within Guinea’s Siguiri Basin, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits. The company has defined multi-kilometre long gold-bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets and is targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. In its inaugural drill program in 2022, Sanu Gold discovered the high-grade Daina 2 Main Zone on the Daina Gold Exploration Permit.

