Sanu Gold samples up to 12.5 g/t gold at Daina, Guinea

Sanu Gold Corp. [SANU-CSE] has identified significantly elevated gold in rock chip samples of up to 12.5 g/t gold from bedrock mineralization recently exposed by artisanal miners at the Daina permit, Guinea, West Africa.

Highlights included high grades of gold returned from 307 rock chip samples collected from bedrock exposed in artisanal workings at Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 targets. Rock chip samples containing more than 1 g/t gold include grades of 12.5 g/t, 8.78 g/t, 8.32 g/t, 7.55 g/t, 7.41 g/t, 7.34 g/t, 7.04 g/t, 7.03 g/t, 6.51 g/t, 6.1 g/t, 5.47 g/t, and 5.35 g/t gold.

Workings and gold mineralization are located within extensive termite mound gold anomalies and coincident with a shear zone. Mineralization takes the form of intense quartz veinlet development, shearing, and disseminations in the rock between the veinlets. Geological and structural mapping indicated that the style of the gold mineralization is similar to that has been reported from the greater than5Moz Siguiri Gold Mine.

Martin Pawlitschek, CEO, commented: “We are highly encouraged by the well-developed, wide zones of mineralization exposed by artisanal miners at Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 targets. The rock chip sampling and small-scale artisanal gold extraction activities clearly show that the kilometer scale gold geochemistry trends at Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 are formed over significant zones of bedrock mineralization. Given that the local mining activities open only a small fraction of the larger trends, we are confident that the auger drilling will define further zones of bedrock mineralization beneath the laterite cover.”

Details of the rock chips sampling Results and the geological and structural mapping

Geological and structural mapping and rock chip sampling at Daina identified three bedrock gold mineralized zones associated with large termite mound anomalies at Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 targets.

Analysis of the rock chip samples from the working pits at Daina 2 returned high-grade gold values including 12.5 g/t, 8.78 g/t, 8.32 g/t, 7.55 g/t, 7.34 g/t, 7.04 g/t, 7.03 g/t, 6.51 g/t, 5.47 g/t, 5.35 g/t, 4.91 g/t, 4.85 g/t and 2.56 g/t gold.

The Daina 6 target is located some 1.5 km west of Daina 2. Daina 6’s main artisanal mining pit extends for over 150 metres along strike and shows width of up to 25 metres with mining depths varying between 2 to 5 metres at the moment. Many other clusters of local working pits are identified along the mineralizing trend for at least a 1km strike length. The working pits are located within the previously defined 1.3 km long termite mound gold anomaly.

Analysis of the rock chip samples from the working pits at Daina 6 returned high-grade gold values including 5.16 g/t, 3.35 g/t, 1.28 g/t, 7.41 g/t, 1.19 g/t, 6.1 g/t, 4.48 g/t, 3.18 g/t, 1.97 g/t, 1.91 g/t and 1.77 g/t gold.

Sanu is in the final phases of completing a greater than15,000 metres of auger drill sampling program over the Daina 1, Daina 2 and Daina 6 anomalies and is in the final phases of compiling assay results for the definition of bedrock gold anomalies. Review of all data including the auger results will lead to the company’s maiden RC drill testing program at Daina.

Located within the world-class Siguiri Basin, host to several operating mines, Sanu is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. The company has defined kilometer-scale gold-bearing structures on each of the permits with multiple high-value drill targets. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.





