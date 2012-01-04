Sarama assays 8.25 g/t gold over 7 metres at Sanutura, Burkina Faso

Share this article

Sarama Resources Ltd. [SWA-TSXV; SRMMF-OTC] reported assays from a further 2,300 metres of drilling at the 100%-owned multimillion-ounce Sanutura project in southwest Burkina Faso, West Africa confirm the discovery of new, high-grade, near-surface gold mineralization outside of the current mineral resource at the MM prospect, an area which is a key contributor to the project’s (inferred) mineral resource of 600,000 ounces gold (indicated) plus 2.3 million oz Au.

Highlights include multiple new high-grade intersections returned in oxide material at MM prospect within the Sanutura project. Highlighted downhole intersections in oxide material from new assays include 7.0 metres of 8.25 g/t gold from 53 metres in TAA254; 12 metres of 4.26 g/t gold from 21 metres in TAA360; 11 metres of 4.50 g/t gold from 30 metres in TAA252 (including one metre of 20.20 g/t gold); 11 metres of 4.27 g/t gold from 13 metres in TAA406; 5.0 metres of 9.13 g/t gold from 65 metres in TAA254 (intersection ended in mineralization); 7.0 metres of 4.98 g/t gold from 23 metres in TAA234; 13 metres of 2.68 g/t gold from 11 metres in TAA369; and 11 metres of 3.01 g/t gold from 23 metres in TAA366.

Discovery of new high-grade gold mineralization, as well as strike and up-dip extensions in oxide material has high potential to add to the current oxide and transition component of the mineral resource.

Continuity of several high-grade shoots have been confirmed with drilling returning strong grades over broad widths. Follow-up drilling, including greenfield exploration drilling is expected to commence in fourth quarter 2022.

Sarama’s president and CEO, Andrew Dinning, commented: “We are extremely pleased that this recent drilling has continued to grow the mineralized area of the MM prospect, intersecting new, high-grade gold mineralization and also confirming the continuity in high-value oxide zones. With its multiple lodes and abundance of high-grade intersections, the MM prospect remains the economic focal point of the deposit, and it is encouraging that new, shallow mineralization continues to be discovered here. This drilling builds upon the recently reported exploration success at the Obi prospect, where extensive, flat-lying mineralization with high-grade zones in oxide material was delineated, suggesting a new geological model for target generation. The MM and Obi prospect drill results illustrate the potential for further additions to the already significant oxide and transition component of the project’s mineral resource, and we remain confident that the ongoing 50,000-plus-metre drill program will deliver into this potential. We look forward to providing a series of updates over the coming months as further results come to hand.”

Drilling is currently on hold until the end of the wet season. The company is currently interpreting results, revising plans for further drilling of its highest-priority targets around the mineral resource and undertaking its regional greenfield exploration program, both commencing early in the next field season (Q4 2022).

Sarama’s Sanutura project, principally located within the prolific Hounde greenstone belt, hosts the Tankoro and Bondi deposits, which have a combined mineral resource of 600,000 oz gold (indicated) plus 2.3 Moz gold (inferred).





