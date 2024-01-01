Scandium Canada completes drilling program at Crater Lake Project, Quebec

Share this article

Scandium Canada Ltd. [TSXV-SCD; OTCQB-SCDCF] reports that it has completed 2,854 metres of diamond drilling on its Crater Lake project in Quebec and that it is currently demobilizing the drilling equipment.

The drilling campaign had two main objectives. The first one was to complete geomechanical drilling to determine the optimal angles of the slopes of the proposed open pit design for the pre-feasibility study. It totaled 1,669 m in 6 holes.

The second objective was to confirm the potential extension of the TG Zone for an additional 250 metres length. Currently the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), originally filed in July 2022, takes into consideration an initial mineralized zone of 350m in length. The focus of the additional drilling completed this summer was around extending that zone (TG Zone North Lobe).

The company is pleased to report that mineralization is present in all holes. In total, 1,185 metres in sven holes have been drilled on the southern extension. The table below details these holes. The geologist is currently completing logging and preparing samples to be sent to the lab for assaying during August. Assay results will be released as they are received.

Guy Bourassa, CEO, noted, “We are very excited with the outcome of this drilling campaign. No doubt that the mineralized zone extends to the South. It could significantly increase the size of the Crater Lake project.”

Scandium Canada is a Canadian technology metals company focused on advancing its flagship Crater Lake scandium and rare earth project in Québec.

