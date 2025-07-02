Scott Lendrum named CEO at Giga Metals

Share this article

Giga Metals Corp. [GIGA-TSXV, GIGGF-OTCQX], a company with a large undeveloped nickel-cobalt project in British Columbia, has named Scott Lendrum as CEO of the company. The appointment becomes effective July 2, 2025, when he will also join the board of directors.

Mark Jarvis, who has served as CEO since 2005, will assume the role of President, creating a structure that ensures continuity and a strong foundation for the company’s next phase of growth.

Giga’s flagship asset is the Turnagain project in north central B.C. The company says it ranks among the largest sulphide nickel deposits in the world, and could cost $1.9 billion (initial capital cost) to develop. Turnigan is owned by Hard Creek Nickel Corp., a joint venture held 85% by Giga Metals and 15% by Mitsubishi Corp.

Giga announced the results of a pre-feasibility study in September, 2023. The PFS envisages a long-life mining operation with annual production averaging 37,288 tonnes per year of nickel-cobalt in concentrate over a nominal full operating rate period (year three to 28) based on a 30-year project life with a low strip ratio of 0.4 tonnes waste per tonne. Nickel concentrates are expected to average 18% nickel and 1.1% cobalt.

Measured and indicated resources stand at 1.57 billion tonnes of grade 0.210% nickel, 0.013% cobalt, 0.020 g/t palladium, 0.022 g/t platinum or 3.38 millon tonnes of contained nickel.

The company said Lendrum has extensive experience as an investment banker specializing in the mining sector. He has a strong record in executing cross-border mergers and acquisitions, equity financing, and capital market transactions, and has held leadership positions at several prominent financial institutions, most recently at Paradigm Capital from 2021 to 2024, where he was a director of investment banking (mining).

“Turnagain is a significant project in a great jurisdiction, and it has exciting exploration upside in addition to a large nickel and cobalt deposit, described a PFS dated October, 2023,’’ Lendrum said. “I believe there is a lot of value to be unlocked here, and I look forward to the challenge.’’

The Turnagain property lies immediately north of the Turnagain River near its confluence with Hard Creek, 65 kilometres east of the community of Dease Lake, which in turn is located on Highway 37, some 400 kilometres north of the port of Stewart. An 80-kilometre access trail extending easterly from Dease Lake extends into the Turnagain property and is used to haul equipment and supplies. A 900-metre-long airstrip, expanded in 2008 and situated within the claims area on the north side of Turnagain River, accommodates small aircraft. This airstrip is immediately adjacent to the current camp facility.

Giga shares eased 5.5% or $0.005 to $0.085 in early trading, Wednesday. The shares trade in a 52-week range of 18.5 cents and $0.07

