Scottie drills 9.79 g/t gold over 25 metres at Blueberry, British Columbia

Scottie Resources Corp. [SCOT-TSXV; SCTSF-OTCQB; SR8-FSE] reported new assays on its Blueberry contact zone, including intercepts of 9.79 g/t gold over 25 metres, including 161 g/t gold over 1.3 metres.

Additional deeper tests of the Blueberry contact zone have extended mineralization to a total vertical depth of 390 metres. The Blueberry contact zone is located 2 km north-northeast of the past-producing, high-grade Scottie gold mine, 35 km north of the town of Stewart, British Columbia along the Granduc Road. The Blueberry contact zone is 100% owned and royalty-free.

Selected highlights include drill hole SR22-157 returned 1.30 metres of 3.36 g/t gold and 10.0 g/t silver, 1.00 metre of 2.44 g/t gold and 21.0 g/t silver and deeper similar intersections. SR22-168 returned 4.50 metres of 11.3 g/t gold and 37.7 g/t silver, 25.00 metres of 9.79 g/t gold and 6.88 g/t silver, including 3.10 metres of 10.1 g/t gold and 3.00 g/t silver and 1.30 metres of 161 g/t gold and 100 g/t silver. Refer to original press release for complete drill results.

President and CEO Brad Rourke said, “Results from Blueberry continue to support continuity of gold mineralization along more than 1.45 km, and now to a depth of 390 metres, which remains open along strike and at depth. The success ratio of drilling the Blueberry contact zone thus far has been remarkable; the more that we drill the more compelling the target becomes.”

The Blueberry zone is located just 2 km northeast of the 100%-owned, past-producing Scottie gold mine located in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the company’s exploration work.

The target was significantly advanced during Scottie’s 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay-off zone of the main Blueberry vein. The drill results received in 2020 and 2021, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling, suggest that this splay is in fact a major north-south mineralized structure, of which the Blueberry vein was only a secondary structure.

This zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 expanded its strike length to 720 metres and its depth to 225 metres. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie gold mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 metres. The Blueberry zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources Premier project, which is in the process of refurbishing its mill. Newcrest’s Brucejack mine is located 25 km to the north.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie gold mine property, which includes the Blueberry zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie gold mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia project, which contains the high-grade, past-producing Georgia River mine, as well as the Cambria project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 59,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart mining camp in the Golden Triangle.

