Scottie Resources drilling Blueberry zone, British Columbia

Share this article

Scottie Resources Corp. [SCOT-TSXV; SCTSF-OTCQB; SR8-FSE] has begun its 2023 drill program on its high-grade Blueberry contact zone target. The Blueberry contact zone is located 2 km north-northeast of the 100%-owned and royalty-free, past-producing, high-grade Scottie gold mine, 35 km north of the town of Stewart, northwestern British Columbia, along the Granduc Road.

President and CEO Brad Rourke commented: “We are up and running, with three drills now turning on the Blueberry contact zone. Our 20,000-metre 2023 drill program is primarily focused on expansion of the structure, both at depth and along strike, following up on the exceptional results of last year’s program. With a strong early start to the season, we expect to begin releasing results over the coming months and are excited to further define this high-grade, road-accessible gold system.”

The Blueberry zone is located just 2 km northeast of the, past-producing Scottie gold mine located in the Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the company’s exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie’s 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay-off zone of the main Blueberry vein.

The drill results received from 2020 to 2023, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling, suggest that this splay is in fact a major north-south mineralized structure, of which the Blueberry vein was only a secondary structure. The zone has a drilled strike length of 1,550 metres, is steeply dipping and has been tested to 400 metres depth. The Blueberry zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 km north of the Ascot Resources’ Premier project, which is fully financed for construction. Newcrest’s Brucejack mine is located 25 km to the north.

Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia project which contains the high-grade, past-producing Georgia River mine, as well as the Cambria project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 60,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart mining camp in the Golden Triangle.

The company’s focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near-mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. All of the company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle.

Share this article