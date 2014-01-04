Scottie Resources drills 17.4 g/t gold over 6.57 metres at Scottie mine, British Columbia

Share this article

Scottie Resources Corp. [SCOT-TSXV; SCTSF-OTCQB; SR8-FSE] reported new assay results on its Blueberry zone at its Scottie gold mine property, northwestern British Columbia, including a high-grade intercept of 17.4 g/t gold over 6.57 metres in drill hole SR22-217.

Scottie has also confirmed high-grade mineralization in its farthest expansionary hole (SR22-227) along the southern extension of the Blueberry contact zone, intercepting 7.1 g/t gold over 6.09 metres. The total strike length of the system now extends over 1,550 metres, representing an increase of over 110% from 2021.

Highlights include deep test hole SR22-217 that returned 17.4 g/t gold over a core length of 6.57 metres, including 56.6 g/t gold over a core length of 1.6 metres.

The farthest southern extension test hole (SR22-227) returned 7.1 g/t gold over a core length of 6.09 metres, extending the strike length of system by 100 metres to a total of 1.55 km.

Geophysics and mapping have confirmed that the contact extends an additional untested 600 metres to the south. Targets along this section will be tested during the 2023 drill program.

Drill hole SR22-218 returned 48.5 g/t gold over a core length of two metres in a 55-metre step-out from the nearest reported hole.

Infill holes between high-grade structures defined in 2021 demonstrate the continuity of the mineralizing system along the contact.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, vice-president of exploration, commented: “Two thousand twenty-two was a transformative year for our understanding and expansion of the Blueberry contact zone. Utilizing just 17,000 metres of diamond drilling, our aggressive approach fundamentally redefined the scale of the target this past season. The outstanding result of both doubling of the strike length of the system and increasing the depth by more than 75% to 400 metres is made that much more significant with the fact that the high-grade mineralization occurs at these furthest tested margins. Drilling in 2023 will pick up where we left off last year and continue expanding the boundaries of the system, as well as follow up on numerous peripheral targets, like the C and D zones.”

This release constitutes the final results from Scottie’s 2022 drill program on the Blueberry contact zone. All significant intercepts that occur along the Blueberry contact zone have now been reported. Drill results from other exploration targets are under review and will be reported following a detailed interpretation.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie gold mine property, which includes the Blueberry zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie gold mine. Scottie also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia project, which contains the high-grade, past-producing Georgia River mine, as well as the Cambria properties and the Sulu property. Altogether, Scottie Resources holds more than 59,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart mining camp in the Golden Triangle. All of the company’s properties are located in the Golden Triangle.





