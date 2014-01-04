Scottie Resources drills 194 g/t gold over 2.4 metres at Scottie project, British Columbia

Share this article

Scottie Resources Corp. [SCOT-TSXV; SCTSF-OTCQB; SR8-FSE] reported new assay results on its Blueberry contact zone, including intercepts of 194 g/t gold over 2.4 metres and 4.61 g/t gold over 2.5 metres in hole SR22-156.

The Blueberry contact zone is located 2 km north-northeast of the past-producing, high-grade Scottie gold mine, 35 km north of the town of Stewart, British Columbia, along Granduc Road. The Blueberry contact zone is 100% owned and royalty-free.

Drill results included drill hole SR22-156 that returned 1.00 metre of 2.49 g/t gold and 14.0 g/t silver, 2.40 metres of 194 g/t gold and 16.8 g/t silver, 2.50 metres of 4.61 g/t gold.

SR22-160 returned 4.00 metres 1.26 g/t gold and 10.8 g/t silver, including 1.00 metre of 4.12 g/t gold and 10.0 g/t silver as well as 0.63 metres of 2.52 g/t gold and 9.0 g/t silver, 1.50 metres of 5.04 g/t gold and 2.0 g/t silver.

SR22-179 returned 1.00 metre of 3.31 g/t gold and 10.0 g/t silver and 6.04 metres of 2.88 g/t gold and 2.6g/t silver, including 2.00 metres of 5.46 g/t gold and 7.0 g/t silver.

President and CEO, Brad Rourke, commented: “Across all our targets, hole SR22-156 is the highest-grade intercept that Scottie has ever drilled. Its location significantly expands our bonanza-grade zone at the north end of the Blueberry contact structure, and we are still awaiting on additional assays down plunge from this sizable gold hit. The grades at depth continue to reinforce that we are exploring a robust system that has substantial upside.”

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie gold mine property, which includes the Blueberry zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie gold mine. Scottie also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia project, which contains the high-grade, past-producing Georgia River mine, as well as the Cambria properties and the Sulu property. Altogether, Scottie Resources holds more than 59,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart mining camp in the Golden Triangle.

The company’s focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near-mine, high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the company’s properties are located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.





