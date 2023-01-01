Scottie Resources drills 26.9 g/t gold over 4 metres at Scottie mine, British Columbia

Share this article

Scottie Resources Corp. [TSXV-SCOT] reported assay results on the Scottie gold mine project in northern British Columbia’s Golden Triangle region. The company continues to intercept high-grade gold over appreciable widths in the Blueberry contact zone. The 2023 exploration program focused on expanding the zone along strike and at depth and increasing confidence of the geological model through targeted drilling.

The company drilled over 20,000 metres in 2023 and has over 15,500 metres of pending assays. The Blueberry contact zone is located 2 km north-northeast of the 100%-owned, royalty-free, past-producing, high-grade Scottie gold mine, 35 km north of the town of Stewart, British Columbia, along the Granduc Road.

Highlights: Drill hole SR23-247 intersected 26.9 g/t gold over four metres and 13.9 g/t gold over 2.04 metres. Drill hole SR23-249 intersected 3.01 g/t gold over nine metres. Drill hole SR23-242 intersected 5.3 g/t gold over 4.05 metres. Testing during 2023 of the main Blueberry zone shows increased vein density relative to previous modelling.

President and CEO Brad Rourke commented: “These additional robust intercepts from the Blueberry contact zone continue to support and enhance our current model and understanding of the orebody. Of the 20,000 metres drilled this season, almost 17,000 was directed towards Blueberry, taking the total drilling on the zone from 23,000 metres (prior to 2023) to almost 40,000 metres total. This additional information will allow for much more detailed modelling and interpretation of the structures and provide vectors to pursue additional high-grade zones.”

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie gold mine property, which includes the Blueberry zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie gold mine.

Scottie also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia project, which contains the high-grade, past-producing Georgia River mine, as well as the Cambria properties and the Sulu property. Altogether, Scottie Resources holds approximately 60,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart mining camp in the Golden Triangle.

The company’s focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near-mine, high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the company’s properties are located in the Golden Triangle which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

