Seabridge Gold drilling at Iskut project, British Columbia

Share this article

Seabridge Gold Inc. [TSX-SEA; NYSE-SA] reports this year’s drill program at the 100%-owned Iskut project has begun testing for source copper-gold porphyries for the intermediate sulphidation epithermal mineral systems recognized in the company’s 2023 program. The Iskut project is located in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia, about 30 km by air from the company’s KSM gold-copper district.

The search for source intrusions will employ three helicopter-portable drill rigs to complete approximately 15,000 metres of core drilling this year at a budgeted cost of $12 million.

Seabridge chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk commented: “Last year’s expansion of the Bronson Slope mineral resource and the new discoveries at Snip North have given us clear direction on where to focus our efforts. These intrusive targets appear to be embedded in a district-scale structural trend that is similar in strike and width to our nearby KSM deposits. This year’s work is dedicated to realizing the porphyry potential we had in mind when we acquired the Iskut project.”

Regional geophysical surveys and surface geology have confirmed the district-scale structural corridor that connects the Quartz Rise, Bronson Slope and Snip North targets. Substantial high-level expressions of a Cu-Au porphyry system fall along this regional trend. These multiple targets have only recently seen deep drilling, and 2024 is planned to better evaluate their deeper porphyry potential.

Seabridge holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Seabridge’s principal asset, the KSM project, and its Iskut project are located in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. The Courageous Lake project is in Canada’s Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project is in the Getchell gold belt of northern Nevada, and the 3 Aces project is set in Yukon.

Share this article