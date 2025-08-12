Seabridge Gold drills 560 metres of 0.8 g/t gold, 0.16% copper at Snip North target, Iskut project, British Columbia

Share this article

Seabridge Gold Inc. [TSX: SEA; NYSE: SA] released results of three additional drill holes completed this summer at the Snip North target on its Iskut project in northern British Columbia’s Golden Triangle region. Results confirm the continuity, tenor and size of Snip North copper-gold porphyry mineralization noted in the company’s news release of August 12, 2025.

A total of 18,000 metres of drilling has been completed in 18 holes to date. Results have prompted the company to expand the drilling program with an additional 3,000 metres planned. The latest assay results have established steeply north- and west-plunging copper-gold mineralization with characteristic potassic alteration and porphyry stockwork veining over a strike length of 1,800 metres. Hole 30 has intersected what appears to be a possible porphyry intrusion associated with the mineral system, one of the objectives of this year’s program.

Seabridge chair and CDEO Rudi Fronk commented: “Our concepts for Snip North are developing as expected. A core zone may be emerging within this mineralized envelope showing strong gold and copper grades that we see continuing for hundreds of metres in our drill logs. We will achieve the density of drilling projected to be necessary for a maiden resource, and we are confident of announcing a mineral resource estimate for Snip North early next year based on this drill program. However, it remains unclear if the ultimate limits of mineralization will be established by season’s end.”

Hole SN-25-28 is 348 metres northeast of hole SN-25-26, collaring into moderately potassic alteration of a fine-grained sedimentary section with abundant stockwork veining. Veining increases downhole from the collar until intercepting fault-controlled intrusive rocks at about 400 metres. Below 400 metres, alteration decreases and follows lithologies with volcanoclastic rocks showing sericite-pyrite and sedimentary rocks with biotite-chlorite-sericite. Chalcopyrite-bearing vein density is variable in this area but decreases downhole.

Hole SN-25-29 is a south-directed drill hole 212 metres east of SN-25-26. The hole begins in medium-grained clastic sedimentary rocks but quickly transitions into medium- and coarse-grained sedimentary rocks intercalated with volcanoclastic units of tuff and breccia to the end of the hole. Hydrothermal alteration is dominated by pervasive and vein margin biotite. Deeper in the hole sericite accompanies the potassic alteration. Quartz-magnetite and quartz-carbonate-sulphide veins are abundant in the upper part of the drill hole, becoming less common at depth. Deeper alteration is sericite in volcanoclastic rocks containing narrow quartz veins with molybdenite. Hole SN-25-30 is a southwest-directed hole offset 174 m northwest of drill hole SN-25-25. The top 130 m in this hole intersected volcanoclastic host rock with low intensity sericite and potassic alteration accompanied by infrequent narrow pyrite veins. From 130 m to 400 m, the hole encountered fine-grained sandstone host rock with moderate potassic alteration and increasing quartz-sulphide-biotite veining. Between 400 m and 907 m, the sedimentary host rock shows intense potassic alteration and very high density of quartz-sulphide-biotite and an increase in carbonate-quartz-molybdenite veins that show a crosscutting relationship indicative of multiple fluid phases. At 576 m, a 146-metre-wide replacement interval was intersected with semi-massive pyrite-magnetite-chalcopyrite and quartz-molybdenite veins. Below the replacement unit, volcanoclastic intervals were again recognized with potassic alteration, 1- to 5-per-cent-sulphide disseminations and frequent quartz-sulphide-biotite and carbonate-sulphide-magnetite veins.

At 907 metres, a breccia was discovered with clasts of porphyritic andesite that could represent an intrusive body. This unit’s potassic alteration increases downhole with a high density of mineralized veins that include chalcopyrite and molybdenite. Below the breccia, the sedimentary sequence reappears along with a series of narrow mafic dikes.

Drill hole SN-25-28 returned 513.0 metres of 0.42 g/t gold, 0.13% copper and 1.9 g/t silver, including higher grade sections. Hole SN-25-29 returned 477.6 metres of 0.54 g/t gold, 0.09% copper and 1.2 g/t silver. Hole SN-25-30 returned 715.0 metres of 0.72 g/t gold, 0.13% copper and 1.7 g/t silver.

Drill hole locations are reported in NAD83 Zone 9 datum. True thickness of these intervals is not known. Additional drilling results and geological modelling are required to establish true width of the mineral system. Assaying is being conducted by ALS Global, an ISO accredited laboratory in its facility at Langley, B.C.

Seabridge’s principal assets are the 100%-owned KSM project and the Iskut project in northwestern British Columbia, the Courageous Lake project in Canada’s Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in the Getchell gold belt of northern Nevada, and the 3 Aces project set in the Yukon territory.

