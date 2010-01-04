Sego drills 0.95 g/t gold over 80 metres at Miner Mountain, British Columbia

Share this article

Sego Resources Inc. [SGZ-TSXV] reported assays of 0.95 g/t gold over 80 metres from the first 150 metres of DDH 59 (diamond drill hole) that intersected a deep extension of the Southern gold zone on the 100%-owned Miner Mountain project. The property is located 15 km north of the porphyry copper-gold mineralization at the Copper Mountain deposit and immediately northeast of Princeton, southwest British Columbia.

The Southern gold zone is an intrusion-hosted disseminated gold zone discovered during the company’s 2020 field program that was subsequently drilled during April, 2021 and November, 2021.

The current seven-drill-hole program (1,582 metres) was completed between April 20, 2022, and June 1, 2022, and analytical results from only the 150 metres of DDH 59 are available. Analytical data from the deeper portion of DDH 59 and six drill holes (DDH 60 to DDH 65) are pending.

DDH 59 was collared 50 metres north of DDH 50, inclined at 50˚ at an azimuth of 160˚ and drilled to 457 metres. The Southern gold zone was intersected between 63.12 metres and 143.12 metres as anticipated and included an interval of greater than 24 g/t gold related with chalcopyrite that averaged 0.92% copper.

This deeper intersection at 0.95 g/t gold over 80 metres is comparable with the results from DDH 50 (0.86 g/t gold over 94 metres) and the shallower DDH 52 (0.79 /t gold over 75 metres). A greater than 0.1-g/t gold cut-off was utilized for weight length averaging and no cutting of higher grades. The southern mineralized boundary appears to steepen at depth whereas the northern boundary is likely subvertical.

Five holes (DDH 60 to DDH 64) have tested the western extension of the Southern gold zone over 150 metres. The seventh, final deep hole, DDH 65, collared 100 metres east and subparallel to DDH 59 and approximately 50 metres north of DDH 49, was drilled to test the potential of deep extension of the Southern gold zone and geophysical anomalies. The results of these drill holes will be released as analytical data become available.

Paul Stevenson, CEO, commented: “DDH 59 drill results indicate the Southern gold zone is deeper than previously known and is open at depth. Future drilling north of the zone will explore for a deeper extension of the Southern gold zone and the potential for distal blind porphyry copper-gold mineralization located north of the South gold zone.”

The Miner Mountain project is an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project. The Miner Mountain Project combines alkalic porphyry copper-gold mineralization in the Cuba and other zones and the unusual gold mineralization in the Southern Gold Zone which may be distal to an alkalic copper-gold porphyry. The 2,056-hectare property is located 15 km north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corp. and Mitsubishi Copper. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain project is situated.





